Clown Shoe Mercedes-AMG GT Is a Brilliant Shooting Brake Rendering

 
27 Feb 2017, 17:52 UTC ·
by
One of the most important rumors that took over the automotive side of the web last week had to do with Mercedes-AMG preparing a four-door incarnation of the GT for the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. Until we get an official confirmation on the matter, we're back on the topic to bring you a... hybrid.
We're referring to a crossbreed that would stand for a halfway point between the current GT and the expected Affalterbach sedan.

Such a contraption would come in the form of a Mercedes-AMG GT shooting brake. And the rendering that gives us an idea on how such a contraption would look like comes from Rain Prisk.

The digital artist, who is based in Estonia, has always had a thing for this body style, hence the tons of such creations he's delivered.

If you're looking to get our hands on such a machine, you'll probably have to turn to a coach builder, as a production version doesn't seem to likely.

We can't say the same about the sedan mentioned in the intro, though and that's because the German automotive producer has confirmed a concept debut for the Swiss venue, which is scheduled to kick off in one week from now.

Mercedes-AMG hasn't offered us too many details for the upcoming concept, but the announcement does add fuel to the fire started by the GT4 rumors - this is the tentative moniker of the said sedan.

The carmaker also explained it would deliver an "alternative drive concept", with the most likely version being a match between the GT's twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 heart and a 48V system delivering mild-hybrid assistance.

P.S.: In case this S/B take on the Mercedes-AMG seems familiar, it might be because the idea has been floating around the rendering community ever since the machine was introduced back in 2014.
