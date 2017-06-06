Fan-Made Tesla Model S Commercial Takes a Stab at Lamborghini

Tesla doesn't advertise, but with fans that are so good at making laudative videos, you don't really see any reason why it would actually need to.





There's even a funny story about how the Loveday Project came to be, which also explains the otherwise bizarre title. It would seem the idea was pitched to Elon Musk by ten-year-old Bria Loveday through a letter, and the CEO must have kicked himself in the head for not coming up with it sooner.



It's basically free advertising for the company since the prize for the grand winner - which is soon to be announced as the last day for sending entries was yesterday - is the opportunity to attend a future product launch.



YouTube tech-specialist Marques Brownlee (also known as MKBHD) might be late to the party, but his submission stands a very good chance of making the cut. He didn't go for anything spectacular, deciding instead to show why the



Halfway through, his video becomes a bit predictable, but the video editing is spot on and somehow it manages to keep it interesting. Besides, the fact he finds a way to suggest the Tesla carrying all the groceries and hardware supplies managed to beat the



