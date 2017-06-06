autoevolution

Fan-Made Tesla Model S Commercial Takes a Stab at Lamborghini

 
6 Jun 2017, 11:00 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Tesla doesn't advertise, but with fans that are so good at making laudative videos, you don't really see any reason why it would actually need to.
And when those fans also happen to have 4.6 million subscribers on YouTube, you're also guaranteed to have quite a reach. Tesla has had a contest going on over the past months, where it invited fans and owners alike to come up with video ads for the company's products or the company as a whole.

There's even a funny story about how the Loveday Project came to be, which also explains the otherwise bizarre title. It would seem the idea was pitched to Elon Musk by ten-year-old Bria Loveday through a letter, and the CEO must have kicked himself in the head for not coming up with it sooner.

It's basically free advertising for the company since the prize for the grand winner - which is soon to be announced as the last day for sending entries was yesterday - is the opportunity to attend a future product launch.

YouTube tech-specialist Marques Brownlee (also known as MKBHD) might be late to the party, but his submission stands a very good chance of making the cut. He didn't go for anything spectacular, deciding instead to show why the Model S is one of the most versatile cars out there, regardless of where they take their power from.

Halfway through, his video becomes a bit predictable, but the video editing is spot on and somehow it manages to keep it interesting. Besides, the fact he finds a way to suggest the Tesla carrying all the groceries and hardware supplies managed to beat the Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder in a traffic light drag race without actually showing him break the law deserves some credit. Oh, and keep an eye on those grocery bags throughout the clip - particularly, their color.

Tesla Model S Tesla Motors tesla inc Lamborghini Lamborghini Gallardo commercial
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our TESLA MOTORS Testdrives:

TESLA Model S75