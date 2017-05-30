Novitec Ferrari 488 N-Largo Takes New Widebody Kit to the Track for Epic Photos

Novitec Group today unveiled its second major project based on the 488 GTB.
The N-Largo is visibly wider and mercilessly more aggressive than the standard supercar, and the photos they've provided are gratuitously epic.
The Germans modify all kinds of cars, including from Maserati, but it's the radical N-Largo treatment that most people associate with Novitec. Like its California T
and F12 counterparts
, the 488 GTB has gained extra girth and as many spoilers as a race car.
The designers also took some inspiration from the F40, which you can see in the photo gallery. The visuals start at the front with two sets of spoilers, one of which has an F1 look. Carbon canard winglets draw your attention away from the fact that new front fenders have been installed as well. From the rear 3/4 view, you can easily spot the extra bodywork that takes the form of a gaping vent to cool to channel air down the side.
Around the back, a new bumper has been added, complete with a substantial carbon fiber diffuser and matched by the bolt-on wing. Four sets of shark gills have been spread around the car.
As ungainly as it might appear, the 488 N-Largo kit isn't as in-your-face as the one for the F12. It tries hard, especially in the racing alloys department, but the small proportions of the V8 supercar are harder to mess with.
We couldn't find any technical information regarding the engine mods. However, the standard ECU
and exhaust kit from Novitec Rosso takes the 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 engine from 670 PS to 772 PS. That's enough for 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.8 seconds and a
342 km/h (213 mph) top speed.
As for the insides, go wild. NR will deck the interior in any color or material - including leather and Alcantara. Production of the N-Largo kit is strictly limited, so get yours before they are all gone.