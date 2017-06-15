autoevolution

RWD Lamborghini Murcielago Drag Races Electric smart Car in Parking Lot Abuse

 
15 Jun 2017, 10:17 UTC
by
Why would anybody hold a drag race between a Lamborghini and a smart? The answer obviously has to do with giggles and we have to explain that we're looking at a parking lot sprint here.
The folks over at TheHoonigans (you know, the crew that also involves Ken Block) love to prove their name, which is why they recently put together the shenanigan we're discussing here.

As for the fairness of the battle, we have to explain that both machines come in rear-wheel-drive form. We'll quickly get over the electric smart bit, as we need to talk about the Raging Bull involved in this stunt.

This Murcielago has been taken down the aftermarket path and yes, it does feature more mods than your usual exhaust hardware (we're actually talking about a straight pipe setup here).

To be more precise, this V12 animal, which started out in life as a 2007 LP640, has been converted to rear-wheel drive. According to the owner of the Italian exotic, the said exhaust and a custom intake, along with the obvious ECU work allow this beast to go well above the 700 hp mark.

While you'll find the drag racing stunt at the 10-minute point of the video below, we should also mention that the owner of the Lambo was asked to put his rear-paw machine to work in the name of melting rubber.

So, will the clutch survive? Instead of answering this question, we'll throw a spoiler at you by mentioning the Lamborghini burnout attempts didn't go very well.

Nevertheless, thanks to the infinite generosity of the world wide web we've come across another clip that shows the same Murcie roasting its rear tires. The shenanigan took place while the car was attending a drag racing event last year and we have to admit the stunt delivered a respectable amount of tire smoke.

