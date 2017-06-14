autoevolution

950 HP Charger Hellcat Drag Races 800 HP Coyote Mustang In Houston, Regrets It

 
14 Jun 2017, 9:19 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Roads in Houston, Texas, can get considerably hotter once night falls and this is no paradox. Instead, we're talking about one of the country's most intense street racing scene, with the most recent example of this coming from the piece of footage we're here to show you.
This adventure involves a rich variety of machines that deliver bewildering sprinting performance and, as the title above explains, we'll focus on a battle involving a Hellcat and a Coyote-animated Mustang.

Both the Blue Oval machine and the Mopar beast have been taken far from their factory setups and we have to admit that the 'Stang is the one packing the heftier mods. Then again, the Dodge Challenger Hellcat started out in life as the quicker machine, so things aren't all that biased, are they?

We'll let the velocity brawl involving the two muscle offerings answer that question, but not without talking about the aftermarket goodies fitted to these slabs of America.

The Dodge Challenger Hellcat's 6.2-liter HEMI has been gifted with an upper pulley upgrade, an E85 system, as well as an exhaust setup that involves a catalytic converter delete. Following this tech massage, the blown motor now delivers 840 hp at the rear wheels, hence the crank horsepower approximation in the title.

As for the Ford Mustang, its Coyote heart now beats to the tune of a Paxton Novi 2200 belt-driven charger, while an E85 setup is also involved. The unit, which delivers no less than 700 ponies to the rear wheels, works with a TH400 tranny.

Don't worry, the specs of the other speeding contraptions involved in the action seen here are mentioned in the video. Of course, when it comes to certain rides, there is some missing info, since you can never expect street racers to roll with the spec sheet in the windshield.

Dodge Charger Hellcat Ford Mustang drag racing street racing supercharger muscle car
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The End of Sedans is Nigh! DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78