950 HP Charger Hellcat Drag Races 800 HP Coyote Mustang In Houston, Regrets It

This adventure involves a rich variety of machines that deliver bewildering sprinting performance and, as the title above explains, we'll focus on a battle involving a Hellcat and a Coyote-animated Mustang.Both the Blue Oval machine and the Mopar beast have been taken far from their factory setups and we have to admit that the 'Stang is the one packing the heftier mods. Then again, the Dodge Challenger Hellcat started out in life as the quicker machine, so things aren't all that biased, are they?We'll let the velocity brawl involving the two muscle offerings answer that question, but not without talking about the aftermarket goodies fitted to these slabs of America.The Dodge Challenger Hellcat's 6.2-liter HEMI has been gifted with an upper pulley upgrade, an E85 system, as well as an exhaust setup that involves a catalytic converter delete. Following this tech massage, the blown motor now delivers 840 hp at the rear wheels, hence the crank horsepower approximation in the title.As for the Ford Mustang , its Coyote heart now beats to the tune of a Paxton Novi 2200 belt-driven charger, while an E85 setup is also involved. The unit, which delivers no less than 700 ponies to the rear wheels, works with a TH400 tranny.Don't worry, the specs of the other speeding contraptions involved in the action seen here are mentioned in the video. Of course, when it comes to certain rides, there is some missing info, since you can never expect street racers to roll with the spec sheet in the windshield.