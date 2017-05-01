autoevolution

Pole Successfully Pulls a Double-Fatality on Street Racers

 
1 May 2017, 13:00 UTC ·
by
Street racing is bad, m'kay? We've all gone and pushed our foot on the accelerator pedal a little further down than we should have once or twice (shhh, just go with it, you never know who's reading this), but there's a big difference between speeding, and racing another vehicle on public roads.
Speeding you can do on your own, but just as it takes two to tango, the same minimum number of people is required in order to engage in a little hooning session. Turning driving into a competition that's carried out on the street is more reckless than hitting a hornet's nest with a stick after rolling in maple syrup.

The reason why this activity so is frowned upon is that it's not only dangerous for the people who willingly get involved, but also for everyone that just happens to be in the vicinity. And the fact the drivers aren't always very skilled or experienced can only increase the chances of things going south in a dramatical fashion.

Usually, it's the police that handles this kind of things, but no matter how long the arm of the law is, it still can't pull the same tricks as God and be omnipresent. Nor can it make an entire Universe out of thin air, but that's another discussion.

But where the police fails, there's a piece of street furniture that's just waiting for a chance to make it into the force. Even though outnumbered two-to-one, this pole did not hesitate once and managed to bring both wannabe-racers to a halt with more success than all the PIT maneuvers and spike strips in the world. And it didn't even have to move one inch.

Just like in soccer, it's all down to good positioning - being in the right place at the right time. Of course, having to deal with dumb opponents also helps.

