autoevolution

Ferrari F430 Plows into Lamborghini Gallardo in Ridiculous Aquaplaning Crash

 
19 Apr 2017, 17:29 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Some supercar accidents are more ridiculous than others and the one we're here to show you belongs to the camp that could've easily been avoided.
However, in order for the Ferrari F430 not to plow into the Lamborghini Gallardo in the ridiculous manner that can be seen via the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, a number of conditions had to be met.

You know, common sense guidelines that should be used during any supercar event such as the one that led to this accident.

For starters, the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine shouldn't have been parked in the middle of the open space (at least this is the apparent position of the Raging Bull).

As for the Prancing Horse, if we judge by the way the V8 Fezza seemed to hydroplane, its tires were anything but fit for a soaking wet surface such as the one seen here.

Then there's the behavior of the guy behind the wheel, which, according to Redditor tanner_saan, who brought this accident to our attention, is a pro. It seems that the Maranello machine driver kept his foot on the brakes instead of using the power to play with the trajectory of the car.

And, as if the ka-bang itself wouldn't have been enough, the man filling up the Lambo failed to see the Ferrari coming. This resulted in quite a bit of a spill, one that, despite the rain, could've led to a fire - a spark coming from the crash might've been enough to cause trouble.

We've added a second clip below, one that allows you to check out the damage sustained by the two Italian exotics. And, unfortunately, the impact wasn't all that light, with the only positive side being that nobody got injured in the (we'll say it again) ridiculous accident.



Ferrari F430 Lamborghini Gallardo crash accident supercar
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our FERRARI Testdrives:

FERRARI 458 Speciale76
FERRARI California70
FERRARI F12 Berlinetta91
FERRARI FF on Jebel Hafeet Mountain Road91
FERRARI 458 Italia86
FERRARI FF 91
FERRARI 458 Spider85