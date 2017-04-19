Ferrari F430 Plows into Lamborghini Gallardo in Ridiculous Aquaplaning Crash

Some supercar accidents are more ridiculous than others and the one we're here to show you belongs to the camp that could've easily been avoided.





You know, common sense guidelines that should be used during any supercar event such as the one that led to this accident.



For starters, the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine shouldn't have been parked in the middle of the open space (at least this is the apparent position of the Raging Bull).



As for the Prancing Horse, if we judge by the way the V8 Fezza seemed to hydroplane, its tires were anything but fit for a soaking wet surface such as the one seen here.



Then there's the behavior of the guy behind the wheel, which, according to Redditor



And, as if the ka-bang itself wouldn't have been enough, the man filling up the Lambo failed to see the



We've added a second clip below, one that allows you to check out the damage sustained by the two Italian exotics. And, unfortunately, the impact wasn't all that light, with the only positive side being that nobody got injured in the (we'll say it again) ridiculous accident.







