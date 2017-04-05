DUI Statistics In The USA Are Concerning, Wyoming Has Disturbing Numbers

Driving under the influence
is a problem in many countries, and an analysis of the fatalities over a period of 21 years in the USA shows the degree of severity of the situation.
In 2014, drivers impaired by alcohol were responsible for one-third of traffic deaths in the USA
. The next year, drugged drivers were involved in one-fifth of the country
’s fatal crashes.
It appears that some people cannot help themselves from driving under the influence, in spite of the danger posed by this kind of reckless behavior.
Somehow, there are individuals in this world who consider that consuming alcohol will not make them a threat
to themselves and others if they get behind the wheel. News flash: alcohol does impair driving abilities.
The same goes for drugs, which are illegal across the world, except for the recreational consumption of cannabis in some places. Evidently, just because weed is now permitted in several U.S. states, those who are going to drive on the same day cannot consume it.
There is something that the makers of the study and infographics found in our photo gallery do not mention. There’s an easy way to avoid a DUI anywhere in the world: never drive after you have consumed alcohol or drugs, and do not let anyone else drive if they did.
The people at Alcoholic.org
followed 21 years of fatal crash statistics, which come from NHTSA figures, and they have presented their findings.
Apparently, the state of Wyoming
has the highest average yearly rate of drunk driving fatalities per 100,000 residents. Washington D.C. has the lowest in the survey.
The other startling discovery about Wyoming was that it had the highest blood alcohol content levels for drivers involved in fatal crashes
since 1994.
In other words, drivers who were implicated in deadly traffic accidents in that state in the 21 year period were more intoxicated with alcohol than their peers in other places in the U.S., and more incidents of this kind were reported per 100,000 people than in the rest of the country.
Wyoming is in second place in the highest average of drugged driving fatalities in the same period. West Virginia had more drugged drivers per capita, on average, involved in deadly traffic accidents caused between 1994 and 2015.
Drugs go further than marijuana, because prescription medication is included here, and it can affect a person’s ability to drive. Ask a doctor and a pharmacist if you can drive after taking medication that is not over-the-counter.