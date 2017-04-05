autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

DUI Statistics In The USA Are Concerning, Wyoming Has Disturbing Numbers

 
5 Apr 2017, 16:53 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Safety
Driving under the influence is a problem in many countries, and an analysis of the fatalities over a period of 21 years in the USA shows the degree of severity of the situation.
In 2014, drivers impaired by alcohol were responsible for one-third of traffic deaths in the USA. The next year, drugged drivers were involved in one-fifth of the country’s fatal crashes.

It appears that some people cannot help themselves from driving under the influence, in spite of the danger posed by this kind of reckless behavior.

Somehow, there are individuals in this world who consider that consuming alcohol will not make them a threat to themselves and others if they get behind the wheel. News flash: alcohol does impair driving abilities.

The same goes for drugs, which are illegal across the world, except for the recreational consumption of cannabis in some places. Evidently, just because weed is now permitted in several U.S. states, those who are going to drive on the same day cannot consume it.

There is something that the makers of the study and infographics found in our photo gallery do not mention. There’s an easy way to avoid a DUI anywhere in the world: never drive after you have consumed alcohol or drugs, and do not let anyone else drive if they did.

The people at Alcoholic.org followed 21 years of fatal crash statistics, which come from NHTSA figures, and they have presented their findings.

Apparently, the state of Wyoming has the highest average yearly rate of drunk driving fatalities per 100,000 residents. Washington D.C. has the lowest in the survey.

The other startling discovery about Wyoming was that it had the highest blood alcohol content levels for drivers involved in fatal crashes since 1994.

In other words, drivers who were implicated in deadly traffic accidents in that state in the 21 year period were more intoxicated with alcohol than their peers in other places in the U.S., and more incidents of this kind were reported per 100,000 people than in the rest of the country.

Wyoming is in second place in the highest average of drugged driving fatalities in the same period. West Virginia had more drugged drivers per capita, on average, involved in deadly traffic accidents caused between 1994 and 2015.

Drugs go further than marijuana, because prescription medication is included here, and it can affect a person’s ability to drive. Ask a doctor and a pharmacist if you can drive after taking medication that is not over-the-counter.
DUI USA crash drunk road safety Wyoming
 
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78