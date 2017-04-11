autoevolution

BMW 1 Series Coupe Makes Surprise Visit To Old Factory, Forgets To Use The Door

 
Crashing your car is awful, and ending up on the news with your wreck is even worse.
In some cases, like the one we are writing about, it is hard to ignore the accident, because its outcome was unusual.

A BMW 1 Series Coupe was crashed head-on into the wall of a factory in Oxfordshire. At this point, you would expect the wall to have a few scratches, while the car to look like it hit a wall (no pun intended).

Well, the Bavarian coupe was damaged, and the cost of repair will be extensive, but it does not look half bad as you would imagine. Its front end is still recognizable, and its components are still attached.

It might not look as well after it is yanked out of the wall, but this has a good shot of not being an insurance write-off.

The interior was not so lucky, as its curtain airbags were deployed, and the same can probably be said about the ones in the front. These indicate a severe impact, but the wall seems to have gotten the short stick here, because it caved into the structure.

Oxfordshire police have not revealed the name of the driver, but we do know that he or she was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Another person was treated at the scene, BBC reports.

Fortunately, no workers were on the other side of the wall at the time of the impact, which occurred around 11:50 a.m. The area hosts several factories, and it was fortunate that no pedestrians were on the sidewalk when the impact took place.

The story could have been tragic if anyone was injured or killed in the accident, but it looks like there was a touch of luck involved. Evidently, if there had been more luck in the equation, there would not have been a crash in the first place, but that depends on numerous other factors.

