2018 Kia K5 (Optima) Debuts in Korea to Top Gear Season 24 Song

 
11 Apr 2017
by
You can't use the Top Gear theme song because it was written specifically for the BBC show. But Kia has been able to buy the rights to the song they used for Season 24, the current one.
For the record, the song is Barns Courtney - Fire, and we hope you guys appreciate us spending 15 minutes to find it without the use Shazam. It's a pretty catchy tune!

So, what's this K5 update? Well, it's not an extensive transformation like you see with the Hyundai Sonata, but then the Optima is a slightly younger car. The main idea was to turn the mid-sized sedan into a doppelganger for the GT sports sedan, and we think the designers have succeeded.

They've even debuted a new version called the K5 GT, which according to the official website is an upgraded version of the current K5 with a 2.0-liter turbo engine, enhanced in acceleration and brake performance.

Among other things, the K5 GT comes with the Korean carmaker's new Electronic Control Suspension (ECS) technology, low-fade brakes and a 6-speed gearbox with faster response times.

On the outside, the K5 GT boasts red brake calipers and black painted rear spoiler and outside mirrors. Step within this mid-size car, and you're greeted by the D-cut steering wheel and the GT door lamp. The dash now provides info regarding torque and turbo boost pressure for you to ponder.

The K5 GT is priced at 32.95 million won ($28,700). Things get a little more boring when you look at the regular 2018 Kia K5, which now features a dark chrome radiator grille, tinted lights, and new wheels.

The engine lineup still includes a variety of powertrains - base 2.0-liter gasoline, 1.6-liter turbo gasoline, and 1.7-liter diesel. A big highlight is the new high-performance air filter that protects passengers from ultrafine dust particles as little as 2.5 micrometers while offering an extra line of defense against sulfur and nitrous oxide.



