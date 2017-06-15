1,000 HP Dodge Charger Hellcat Hits Drag Strip with Child Seats in the Back

Perhaps the most impressive side of the Dodge Charger Hellcat we're here to discuss is the dual character of the muscle sedan. The dichotomy between coziness and sprinting abilities is the kind that can easily win one over and we weren't kidding in the title above - the aftermarket bits on this Mopar machine involve a pair of Recaro child seats, as well as sweet engine compartment hardware.





Interestingly, the blown 6.2-liter HEMI under the hood didn't need all that many mods to jump from its factory output of 707 hp to 1,000 ponies (this is one car whose stickers aren't a source of humor, as you can notice by zooming in on its side skirts).To be more precise, the blown V8 has been gifted with bolt-ons, an E85 setup and, obviously, updatedmapping. Note that the supercharger is the standard unit.Of course, since the standard Hellcat, if we may call it so, can experience issues while trying to get off the line, the tires on this example had to be upgraded too. As such, the Dodge now features Mickey Thompson hardware for the rear axle, while the front axle has remained in factory stock condition.For one thing, the driver of the missile explains that, using the stock rubber, this beast will smoke the rear tires up to 100 mph.Truth be told, the four-door machine needed all the grip it could get, since its owner decided to enter a no-prep drag racing event just a few days after the build was completed.The slippery surface of the drag strip didn't do too much for the Dodge Charger Hellcat , but seeing this monster in action still makes for an awesome experience.And if we factor in that this 1,000-pony animal spends plenty of time on the road, the thrills are guaranteed.