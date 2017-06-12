Dodge Challenger Hellcat vs. Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Drag Race Brings a Knockout

In theory, the driver of a Dodge Challenger Hellcat lining up next to a fifth-gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at the drag strip has nothing to worry about. After all, the two muscle beasts are separated by well over half a second when it comes to the quarter-mile sprint. However, as real-life Christmas Tree encounters will teach one, the outcome of such a fight won't necessarily bring joy for Mopar fans.





Let's take the slab of GM involved in the piece of 1,320 feet sprinting shown here, for instance. From what we can see in the clip, this Camaro features modest mods, such as drag radials and a cold air intake, but these might just be enough to give it the edge.



The



Of course, the element linking the pedals to the steering wheels is extremely important and it seems the Dodge driver needs to work on his reaction times - keep in mind that the 121.4 mph trap speed of the car is close to the 125 mph oficial value of the animal.



In fact, a YouTuber claiming to have visited the playground hosting this battle (we're talking about Canada's Mission Raceway Park), has an explanation for this: "The Camaro driver is quite experienced I see him at the strip every drag night. [As for the Challenger guy] I think this is his first season at the strip so practice will help in the long run."There's one more thing we need to discuss before inviting you to check out the footage of the velocity brawl

You'll notice that the driver of the Camaro steps on the brakes long before crossing the finish line. Well, this has to do with having a passenger, as drag racing rules state that cars must go over 14 seconds when somebody is riding shotgun.



For one thing, there are plenty of ZL1 owners out there who are willing to keep their Chevys up to date and have thus turned to the aftermarket side of the industry.Let's take the slab of GM involved in the piece of 1,320 feet sprinting shown here, for instance. From what we can see in the clip, this Camaro features modest mods, such as drag radials and a cold air intake, but these might just be enough to give it the edge.The Hellcat , on the other hand, uses its street rubber, while being completely stock.Of course, the element linking the pedals to the steering wheels is extremely important and it seems the Dodge driver needs to work on his reaction times - keep in mind that the 121.4 mph trap speed of the car is close to the 125 mph oficial value of the animal.In fact, a YouTuber claiming to have visited the playground hosting this battle (we're talking about Canada's Mission Raceway Park), has an explanation for this: "The Camaro driver is quite experienced I see him at the strip every drag night. [As for the Challenger guy] I think this is his first season at the strip so practice will help in the long run."You'll notice that the driver of the Camaro steps on the brakes long before crossing the finish line. Well, this has to do with having a passenger, as drag racing rules state that cars must go over 14 seconds when somebody is riding shotgun.