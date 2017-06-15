autoevolution

Refreshed 2018 Hyundai Sonata Starts at $22,050

 
15 Jun 2017, 9:37 UTC ·
by
The Sonata is probably our favorite non-Genesis Hyundai model. And even though its 2018 mid-life facelift takes some getting used to, it's still an attractively priced mid-size sedan, priced from $22,050, not including the $885 destination charge.
The SE, SEL, Limited and Sport models all continue to come with a 2.4-liter naturally aspirated engine matched to a 6-speed auto, while the Eco model seems reasonably priced at $22,650 and gets a 1.6-liter turbo GDI with a 7-speed EcoShift Dual Clutch. Meanwhile, the 2.0T follows the industry trend and switches to an 8-speed auto. All 2.0-liter turbo Sonatas ride on 18-inch wheels wrapped in Michelin tires, with prices starting at $27,600 for the sport and $32,450 for the leather-clad Limited 2.0T.

The refresh includes new headlights, a deeper front bumper, grooved hood and a grille that's pinched slightly in the middle. New colors and wheel choices are also included.

The 2018 Sonata's interior boasts a new center stack and instrument panel that. You might also notice the three-spoke steering wheel, piano-key buttons for the HVAC controls and a standard seven-inch display.

Hyundai engineers further refined the chassis for 2018. The rear suspension receives 21 percent thicker trailing arms to cope with heavy loads, while new bushings allow for more ride compliance and quicker response times. The steering system’s torsion bar stiffness has been increased by 12 percent to improve steering responsiveness, and new steering calibration has been done to offer more on-center feel, says Hyundai.

As standard, the 2018 Sonata is equipped with Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA), the only mainstream mid-size sedan to have this for free. What's more, the optional Lane Departure Warning now includes a Lane Keep Assist function.

Both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard. The Koreans have also added a wireless charging pad (Qi standard) while a second-row USB charge port provides additional charging flexibility.
