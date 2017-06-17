autoevolution

2018 BMW M5 Gets Chased in German Traffic, Unveiling Imminent

A prototype of the 2018 BMW M5 was recently spotted by an aficionado in German traffic, with the driver deciding to follow the uber-sedan and gift us with the resulting footage.
The F90 incarnation of the M5 is just around the corner, so the Bavarian engineers are currently completing the final stage of the vehicle's testing.

Keep in mind that the M5 needs to provide plenty of coziness, so you shouldn't expect any effervescent action from the road driving session we have here.

Nevertheless, we've already shown you 2018 M5 testing footage coming from the Nurburgring, with the all-out driving that took place on the infamous German track showcasing the mean side of the four-door.

The firepower of the newcomer will be delivered by a remastered incarnation of the F10 model's 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8, with the motor delivering at least 600 ponies.

Nevertheless, if we look further down the power line, there are two main differences separating the retiring M5 from the new one.

First and foremost, the 2018 model will be all all-wheel-drive animal , but those of you who live to slide have no reason to fret, as the AWD system of the Bavarian beast will feature a rear-only driving mode.

Then there's the gearbox department, where the generation change will mark the disappearance of the manual tranny, as the F90 generation of the M5 will only be offered with an eight-speed automatic.

And, judging by how fierce the 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 is, we're expecting the new M5 to be nothing short of a monster.

Specs aside, the new M5 should address one of the most important drawbacks of the outgoing model, namely its not-so-special soundtrack.

Speaking of which, BMW has recently released a sample of the 2018 M5's aural assets, with the clip below allowing you to check out what should be the voice of the machine.


2018 BMW M5
