2019 BMW X7 Spied at the Nurburgring, Looks Chunky

It's been rumored that the first-ever BMW X7 model will be unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show. But that's likely to be a preview concept, followed by the real deal next year.
Our paparazzi stationed at the Nurburgring have managed to capture a rare glimpse of the prototype testing at the most famous track in Europe, probably the world.

BMW is preparing a two-pronged crossover offensive, beginning with an effervescent little X2 model that will be followed up with this flagship. Of course, they're not the only ones, Audi is also readying its flagship Q model right now.

Unlike all the other BMW projects going on right now, the X7 is being kept completely secret. About the only thing we know for sure is that it will go on sale in North America during the first months of 2019.

Of course, the Bavarians already have a couple of stylish Sports Activity Coupes. So unlike the Q8, the X7 will be aimed squarely at the people who want a practical flagship vehicle. Like in the GLS-Class, three full rows of seats will be offered, a first for BMW.

Considering this is like a 4x4 version of the 7 Series, the engine range is pretty easy to figure out. Because it's aimed at Chinese consumers as well, the X7 will have the 740e powertrain, consisting of a 2.0 TwinPower Turbo engine making 255 hp and the eDrive electric motor providing another 111 hp for a combined maximum output of 322 hp.

Of course, Americans are getting the big engines, starting with the 3.0-liter inline-6 in the xDrive40i and also including the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 with around 450 ponies.

At least three different versions of the same 3.0-liter diesel engine will also be available, the base 30d with a single turbocharger, the 40d with two of them and the quad-turbo 50d, all of which are available on the 7 Series. Even the right-hand drive version has been confirmed.

