BMW M6 Gran Turismo Rendering is Like a Tesla With a Body Kit

The 6 Series Gran Turismo was kind of an unexpected debut last week, particularly since the model will become available in America. Just like the Jaguar XF Sportbrake, it costs a lot of money, on par with hardcore performance machines like the CTS-V.

About a year from now, the Gran Turismo will be the only member of the 6 Series family, making the lineup look as awkward as that of the 2 Series. A car like this, which puts comfort and practicality above all else, doesn't look like a good match for the M badge. After all, the



But at least the 6 GT will be lavished with attention from the M Performance division. Not only has the 650 GT been trademarked, but it's also in the production scheduled for this fall.



All signs point towards an 'i' being stuck on the end of the 650 badge, thanks to the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine. Not only will that make it really fast, but also a tuner's delight. With upgraded internals, the 450 hp stock output might be pushed to 800 hp.



So after the 650i GT comes out, all that's missing is the body kit, and somebody could actually make the car of our current Photoshop dreams.



No word on pricing yet, but the M650i GT should cost around $90,000. However, that's peanuts for any hardcore BMW fan... with a large dog. Will BMW M fight back with an M6 of its own? Probably not, which makes this rendering even more significant, even if it looks as dorky as a Tesla Model 3 with a chin spoiler.

