3,100 HP Nissan GT-R Sets 255 MPH 1/2-Mile Record, Crushes Lamborghini Huracan

19 Jun 2017, 10:36 UTC
In the drag racing world, the Lamborghini Huracan and the Nissan GT-R are direct competitors and the Godzilla camp has just scored a new victory. We're looking at a new 1/2-mile world record, one that was set by an R35 GT-R over the weekend.
Built by Extreme Turbo Systems (ETS), the Nissan managed to climb all the way to 255.54 mph in its standing 1/2-mile adventure.

You might recognize this English Lucas-run machine as one of the GT-Rs involved in the 1/4-mile war, with the twin-turbo beast having descended into the 6s arena back in May.

Last time we got to zoom in on the tech side of Japanese-built-American-reworked, we talked about a dyno run that saw the contraption rocking the entire room.

Thanks to a billet aluminum V6 and a TT setup that saw the turbochargers being relocated to the nose of the machine, the Nissan delivered 2,719 hp at the wheels, which might just mean that the crank hp estimate in the title above is a coservative one.

In fact, if we pay attention to the statemens coming from the said developer, things sound even sweeter.

"The car still has some left in it, but we've decided against fighting a huge head wind and potential risking the car. We're extremely happy to of broken the world record not once, but twice in a single weekend and drive back on the trailer!" the developer explained following the 255 mph run.What about the battle against the boosted Sant'Agata Bolognese machines?
When it comes to Nissan GT-Rs competing against TT Raging Bulls (the Gallardos are still competitive), we'll remind you that, back in late May, a Lamborghini Huracan raised the 1/2-mile bar to 250 mph. And, since we're talking about an Underground Racing effort, we don't expect the velocity brawl to stop here.

