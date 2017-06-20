Fake E92 BMW M3 in Australia Is Actually a Drag Racer, Has Solid Rear Axle

The story of how the E9X generation of the BMW M3 ended up being the only one packing V8 power will easily trigger many aficionados' pre-downsizing nostalgia. And what can a gearhead do when lusting for the eight-cylinder firepower of the retired M3? Well, the Bimmer we have here serves as a pretty insane answer to such a question.

The machine was showcased in Adelaide, South Australia, once again proving just how much love for drag racing can be shown in that part of the world. For starters, if we judge by the dashboard of the Bavarian coupe, this machine didn't start out in life as an M3, which means it only packs M3 exterior elements.Truth be told, it wouldn't have made sense to dismantle an M3 when coming up with an extreme project such as the one we're looking at. Not only would this have left the world with one less M3, but it would've also brought an even more painful financial side.Regardless, we're looking at a contraption that has been turned into an all-out drag racer. From the solid rear axle and the wheelie par penetrating the M3 rear fascia, there are plenty of elements that mean we can't label this one as a sleeper.We're not sure about the details of the V8 that now occupies the engine compartment, but you can check out the reinvented bay in the image gallery.The cabin of the German animal brings the word "dichotomy" to mind, with the relocated driver's seat and the hefty rollcage meeting a full interior, one that sports wood trim.According to Facebook chat , this racecar made its debut on Sunday. As such, we're expecting to see it in sprinting action soon. And we can only imagine the kind of sountrack coming from such a beast.The machine was showcased in Adelaide, South Australia, once again proving just how much love for drag racing can be shown in that part of the world.