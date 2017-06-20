autoevolution

Fake E92 BMW M3 in Australia Is Actually a Drag Racer, Has Solid Rear Axle

20 Jun 2017, 15:12 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
The story of how the E9X generation of the BMW M3 ended up being the only one packing V8 power will easily trigger many aficionados' pre-downsizing nostalgia. And what can a gearhead do when lusting for the eight-cylinder firepower of the retired M3? Well, the Bimmer we have here serves as a pretty insane answer to such a question.
6 photos
E92 BMW "M3" Turns Drag Racer in AustraliaE92 BMW "M3" Turns Drag Racer in AustraliaE92 BMW "M3" Turns Drag Racer in AustraliaE92 BMW "M3" Turns Drag Racer in AustraliaE92 BMW "M3" Turns Drag Racer in Australia
For starters, if we judge by the dashboard of the Bavarian coupe, this machine didn't start out in life as an M3, which means it only packs M3 exterior elements.

Truth be told, it wouldn't have made sense to dismantle an M3 when coming up with an extreme project such as the one we're looking at. Not only would this have left the world with one less M3, but it would've also brought an even more painful financial side.

Regardless, we're looking at a contraption that has been turned into an all-out drag racer. From the solid rear axle and the wheelie par penetrating the M3 rear fascia, there are plenty of elements that mean we can't label this one as a sleeper.

We're not sure about the details of the V8 that now occupies the engine compartment, but you can check out the reinvented bay in the image gallery.

The cabin of the German animal brings the word "dichotomy" to mind, with the relocated driver's seat and the hefty rollcage meeting a full interior, one that sports wood trim.

According to Facebook chat, this racecar made its debut on Sunday. As such, we're expecting to see it in sprinting action soon. And we can only imagine the kind of sountrack coming from such a beast.

The machine was showcased in Adelaide, South Australia, once again proving just how much love for drag racing can be shown in that part of the world.
BMW M3 BMW drag racing extreme
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017