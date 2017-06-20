2019 Hyundai Veloster N Spied with Massive Exhaust Pipes, Will Launch in America

If the Veloster hadn't been announced as the spearhead of the N brand into the American market, we would have mentioned the possibility of a 1.6-liter turbo engine. However, bigger is always better, and the Civic Type R has just wet the appetite of hot hatch fanatics.

18 photos



Even though Biermann's supposed to be based at the R&D center in Namyang, South Korea, the Veloster N goes around the Nurburgring like it's going for a stroll in its back yard. However, similar Veloster N testbeds have been seeing all around the world.



Although Hyundai hasn't revealed any details f the Veloster N, we can say for sure that it won't be a repeat of the Veloster Turbo. This time around, the target isn't millennials but people who would otherwise be buying a Golf GTI, Focus ST, and other similar performance offerings.



So the power is being provided by a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine available with two stages of tune. The basic configuration will have about 250 horsepower, so still more than the Golf GTI, while the Performance model is going to add 20 hp, and high-end parts such as Brembo brakes, sticky tires, and bigger wheels.



And we also can't forget that it's based on an all-new platform, which is supposed to be lighter and stiffer. Biermann hinted that we should expect maturity and composure to be added to the mix.



As far as the design is concerned, the RM16 N concept should be viewed as a preview, even though it was a mid-engined car. The front end will be pointier, but the asymmetric door design is being kept. Around the back, two massive exhaust pipes and a trunk wing shout out the Veloster N's intentions - 'Golf GTI, here I come!' So after the i30 N, which is going to be the first N model to come out, the Veloster will debut sometime next year. After that, we should see Albert Biermann will probably be turning his attention to the weirdly shaped i 30 Fastback or the Tucson . That is, of course, the name of the reputable engineer Hyundai has poached from BMW M. And people have been talking up a storm about him.Even though Biermann's supposed to be based at the R&D center in Namyang, South Korea, the Veloster N goes around the Nurburgring like it's going for a stroll in its back yard. However, similar Veloster N testbeds have been seeing all around the world.Although Hyundai hasn't revealed any details f the Veloster N, we can say for sure that it won't be a repeat of the Veloster Turbo. This time around, the target isn't millennials but people who would otherwise be buying a Golf GTI, Focus ST, and other similar performance offerings.So the power is being provided by a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine available with two stages of tune. The basic configuration will have about 250 horsepower, so still more than the Golf GTI, while the Performance model is going to add 20 hp, and high-end parts such as Brembo brakes, sticky tires, and bigger wheels.And we also can't forget that it's based on an all-new platform, which is supposed to be lighter and stiffer. Biermann hinted that we should expect maturity and composure to be added to the mix.As far as the design is concerned, the RM16 N concept should be viewed as a preview, even though it was a mid-engined car. The front end will be pointier, but the asymmetric door design is being kept. Around the back, two massive exhaust pipes and a trunk wing shout out the Veloster N's intentions - 'Golf GTI, here I come!'