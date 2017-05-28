Hyundai i30 Fastback Makes Nurburgring Debut During ADAC 24H Race Event

We could call these the first spyshots of the i30 Fastback at the Nurburgring track. However, Hyundai is just flaunting its upcoming lineup during one of the most famous endurance races of the year.





The driver is taking things very easy and can be seen taking photos on his phone, which is a Samsung, naturally.



There's nothing new we can say about the LSD ’ system, an electronically-controlled mechanical limited-slip differential.



Hyundai has always been a brand with body consciousness. They are still moving ahead with a second-generation Veloster, so there's no shortage of funky body styles.



The five-door coupe body style vaguely resembles both the Audi A5 Sportback, but also the 3 Series GT. It's meant to be practical while also wooing younger buyers willing to pay extra.



Our hunch is that this particular prototype is a warm hatch, like the old



Of course, we expect the 1.6-liter diesel to be carried over to the 5-door and represent a major chunk of the overall sales. And there's no reason why the 1.0-liter T-GDI isn't up to the job as well. Most engines will be available with a 7-speed DCT gearbox, but Hyundai is also working on an 8-speed wet-clutch DCT that will go into the N model in 2019. The Fastback was joined in parade-like fashion by two prototypes of the i30 N and the Kona crossover. Usually, the Korean automaker's cars are pushed much harder than this, but they could risk a breakdown or crash this weekend.The driver is taking things very easy and can be seen taking photos on his phone, which is a Samsung, naturally.There's nothing new we can say about the i30 Fastback , but Australian media reported earlier this month that there would be an N version with the full 275 horsepower 2.0-liter turbo juice. It's also possible that it will be available in America. The N model will also get a new ‘E-’ system, an electronically-controlled mechanical limited-slip differential.Hyundai has always been a brand with body consciousness. They are still moving ahead with a second-generation Veloster, so there's no shortage of funky body styles.The five-door coupe body style vaguely resembles both the Audi A5 Sportback, but also the 3 Series GT. It's meant to be practical while also wooing younger buyers willing to pay extra.Our hunch is that this particular prototype is a warm hatch, like the old i30 Turbo and also equipped with the 1.6-liter turbo engine. We say that because of the large single exhaust pipe on the right of the car, which you don't see on the i30 1.4 T-GDI, the current most powerful hatch offered in Europe.Of course, we expect the 1.6-liter diesel to be carried over to the 5-door and represent a major chunk of the overall sales. And there's no reason why the 1.0-liter T-GDI isn't up to the job as well. Most engines will be available with a 7-speed DCT gearbox, but Hyundai is also working on an 8-speed wet-clutch DCT that will go into the N model in 2019.