Lamborghini Huracan Goes Offroading in Qatar, Gets Stuck in Sand

Case in point with the man behind the wheel of the white Huracan in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page. The Lamborghini, which seems to be on Qatar plates, is being used for offroading and we can see the supercar getting stuck in the sand.
Even after the mid-engined delight is freed with some good old muscle power, the driver continues to treat the V10 animal as an SUV
, abusing the all-wheel-drive machine while throwing plenty of sand into the air.
Who knows? Perhaps the driver of this Lamborghini Huracan
simply couldn't wait for Lamborghini to launch the Urus.
Speaking of which, the LM002's spiritual successor is set to make its debut on December 4. Under the hood of the high-riding Raging Bull, we'll find a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8.
When animating the 2017 Porsche Panamera and the 2018 Porsche Cayenne, the motor delivers 550 hp and 567 lb-ft (make that 770 Nm) of twist. The Italian automaker has already let it slip that the Urus will allow its driver to control no less than 650 hp, while the torque number of the machine hasn't been released.
The Lambo (don't call it a Rambo anymore - the "Lambo Rambo" used to be the nickname of the Lamborghini LM002) will feature an eight-speed automatic, with the ZF 8HP tranny expected to get an uber-aggressive setup for the Urus.
You can expect Lamborghini to follow Bentley's hybridization model, meaning that the company's SUV will also serve as its first plug-in hybrid. As such, a gas-electric Urus
will land later in the life cycle of the model.
Lamborghini stuck in the sand 😱 Would you help this guy? 📷 unknown • --------------------------------------------------- Use #Carpicseurope for a chance to get featured
