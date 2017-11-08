Ginster Yellow 2018 VW Golf R Is a Thing of Retro Beauty

Yellow and light blue were really popular cars in the 1990s. There ware yellow Fiats, yellow Alfas and even a yellow Volkswagen Golf 3. Ginster Yellow was one of the official colors that defined the car at that time.

You might also remember Ginster Yellow as one of the colors of the Golf Harlequin or the Type 2 (T3). It's fine if you don't, though!



If you're going to place an order for a custom Volkswagen and wait quite a few months for it to arrive, it might as well be the 2018 Golf R. One such hot hatch recently dipped itself in Ginster Yellow and landed in Canada.



What makes the 2018 model important? Well, not much; these are the same upgrades you saw in late 2016 on the European versions, but they arrived a little late to North America. These include a slightly sportier front bumper, redesigned LED headlights, a new infotainment system and the VW version of Virtual Cockpit with a screen instead of dials.



This guy says this could be the only 2018 Ginster Yellow Golf R in Canada. However, we not sure if there's another one like it in the world. Lapiz Blue is great and all that, but sometimes you've just gotta' go bold with your choices. Over in Europe, you would pay €1,770 for this option. But we can't find it on the North American configurators. Maybe you have to know a guy who knows a guy.



Also, they got power and torque bumps down in Germany. But the Canadian and U.S. models are still stuck with 292-hp which is now delivered through an optional 7-speed DSG.



