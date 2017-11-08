Redesigned 2018 BMW F 750 GS And F 850 GS Pop Out At EICMA

ECU

ABS

ASC

BMW Motorrad engineers primarily focused on giving the new models an increase in power and torque along with downsizing fuel consumption to meet ever so stringent emissions regulation. This was achieved by employing a crankshaft with a 90-degree journal offset and a 270/450 degree firing interval along with newmappings and exhaust systems.Unwanted vibrations have been fixed by new counterbalance shafts while a self-amplifying and anti-hopping clutch provides a reduction in lever-operating force. The power is transmitted to the rear by a 6-speed manual gearbox, and the secondary drive has been moved to the left side of the bikes.Speaking in numbers, the new F 750 GS, which is designed for all riders who like going both on and off-road, now generates 77 hp at 7500 rpm while the F 850 GS takes it one step further by turning up the oomph level to 95 horsepower at 8250 rpm.The two engines are used as structural elements by the new bridge frame made of deep-drawn, welded components, offering substantial benefits in torsional rigidity and robustness. Both bikes also feature a fresh new look highlighted by a more dynamic and masculine design.Road and Rain riding modes along withandcome as standard to offer a high level of safety, and owners can further fit their bike with ex-works optional kit like Pro riding modes (adding Dynamic, Enduro, and Enduro Pro modes) and the DTC (Dynamic Traction Control) with ABS Pro.Other optional features include the Keyless Ride system, Gear Shift Assistant Pro, Dynamic ESA, eCall, phone connectivity, and more.