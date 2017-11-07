Hellcat-Powered 1100 HP AMC Javelin Built by Ringbrothers for SEMA

HP

Javelins aren't the most popular cars from that era. People seem to think that the nose is way too long compared to the rest of the body. Despite this, Jim and Mike Ring, the founders of Ringbrothers, still suggested it as a base car when Prestone approached them.The coolant company is celebrating its 90th anniversary and wanted a special car to wow the SEMA crowd. We think they got it.One of the most stand-out features is the color, which had to match the Prestone logos. Ringbrothers went over dozens of options until arriving at what they say is a 2017 BMW color. It looks like Austin Yellow, but we could be wrong about that.The engine chosen for this project is the mighty Hellcat. However, while the 6.2-liter V8 normally makes 707, this one has gone above and beyond. A much larger 4.5-liter Whipple supercharger has been strapped to allow it to develop 1,100 HP. The brothers say the supercharger is as de-tuned as you can get, so there's a lot left on the shelf.Ringbrothers out of Spring Green, Wisconsin spend 12 months putting this awesome car together. It's got hardware upgrades that include 4-link rear suspension, a 12-bolt axle, side exhaust exits, and a modern braking Brembo disk brakes.Furthermore, the custom Javelin has constructed using scanning and 3D printing for the first time 3D scanning at Ringbrothers. This was needed to achieve the quick turnaround required for every SEMA project.We especially like the view from the front, with a hood like a COPO Camaro, a grille like a classic Skyline and that massive chin splitter. However, the side exhaust must have been equally as hard to fabricate.