Viper Green and Voodoo Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Are The Irresistible Twins

9 Nov 2017, 16:16 UTC ·
Porsche dealers from across the world now house 2018 911 GT3s, with a few customers already enjoying the charms of the rear-engined delight. However, there are still two kinds of GT3s that have yet to reach their drivers.
We're talking about Paint To Sample examples of the standard GT3, if we may call it so, as well as about the Touring Package models. And we're here to bring you the latest spotting from the realm of the first.

While earlier this month we showed you the first images of PTS 991.2 GT3s, we're now back on the topic to show you a pair of Zuffenhausen animals that will keep you entertained.

As you can notice in the Instagram pics at the bottom of the page, we're looking at Viper Green and Voodoo Blue, with both hues suiting the aero-dictated lines of the 911 GT3 brilliantly, at least as far as we're concerned.

And while both these colors enhance the attention magnet aura delivered by the track-savvy aero package of the GT3, there will always be aficionados who prefer the other side of the Porsche hue book. We're referring to restrained colors, with the perfect example of this coming from Night Blue Metallic.

Sure, the said color might not be offered on the GT3, we'll remind you that we recently showed you a Touring Package-fitted car wearing this exact shade.

The said Neunelfer happened to delight Frank Walliser, the company's Vice President for Motorsport & GT cars.

The exec took the Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package on a 1,000 km (700 miles) roadtrip, with the color of the car obviously leading to rumors on the German automaker adding this hue to the list of possibilities for the new GT3.

The exec took to Twitter to share a set of images from his adventure, causing a bit of a stir online.


 

