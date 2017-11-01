autoevolution
 

Paint To Sample 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Customer Cars Spotted in Zuffenhausen Plant

1 Nov 2017, 16:44 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Ladies and gentlemen Porschephiles, we have now reached that happy moment in the life of the 2018 911 GT3 when the first Paint to Sample customers cars are ready to reach their driveways.
7 photos
PTS 991.2 Porsche 911PTS 991.2 Porsche 911PTS 991.2 Porsche 911PTS 991.2 Porsche 911PTS 991.2 Porsche 911PTS 991.2 Porsche 911
A group of the such hue-fantastic Gen 2 GT3 has recently been spotted in Zuffenhausen, with the images of the PTS rainbow coming our way via the ptsrs Neunelfer registry.

The GT3s we have here involved bewildering shades such as Gemini Metallic and Signal Yellow. The list of Nueunelfers in these shots also includes an US-spec Saffron Yellow Turbo, a Germany-destined British Racing Green Turbo S, a Holland-bound Mexico Blue Turbo S Cabriolet, an Alex Grey Targa, an Azzuro California Metallic Targa, a Birch Green GTS, as well as a Nordic Gold unit.

The 991.2 GT3 still has plenty of visual delights to offer as, for instance, the Touring Package incarnations of the rear-engined machine have yet to reach their owners. So far, we've only spotted factory-owned incarnations of the GT3 TP, such as this bewitching black example.

And the German automotive producer has recently offered us yet another reason to jump for joy, in the form of the 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera T.

So far, we've only seen the official photos of the freshest Neunelfer derivative to have been introduced and we're looking forward to bringing you the real-world photos of the sportscar.

Speaking of Porsche 911 photos, we also have to mention the 991.2 GT3 RS, which is currently in its final testing phase. The Rennsport Neunelfer is the only 911 derivative that hasn't been touched by the 991.2 facelift, with prototypes currently doing their thing at the Nurburgring, as well as in traffic.

The test cars still pack the posterior elements of the outgoing model, but the front end sports the new bits, mixing the 2018 GT3's fascia with the NACA duct-packing frunk lid of the 2018 911 GT2 RS.
2018 porsche 911 gt3 Porsche Porsche 911
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Understand Car Noises 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Replace Your Car Battery The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Crumple Zones Work Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport TurismoPORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo LuxuryPORSCHE Cayenne TurboPORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Medium SUVAll PORSCHE models  