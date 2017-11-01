Ladies and gentlemen Porschephiles, we have now reached that happy moment in the life of the 2018 911 GT3 when the first Paint to Sample customers cars are ready to reach their driveways.

7 photos



The GT3s we have here involved bewildering shades such as Gemini Metallic and Signal Yellow. The list of Nueunelfers in these shots also includes an US-spec Saffron Yellow Turbo, a Germany-destined British Racing Green Turbo S, a Holland-bound Mexico Blue Turbo S Cabriolet, an Alex Grey Targa, an Azzuro California Metallic Targa, a Birch Green GTS, as well as a Nordic Gold unit.



The 991.2 GT3 still has plenty of visual delights to offer as, for instance, the Touring Package incarnations of the rear-engined machine have yet to reach their owners. So far, we've only spotted factory-owned incarnations of the GT3 TP, such as this bewitching black example.



And the German automotive producer has recently offered us yet another reason to jump for joy, in the form of the



So far, we've only seen the official photos of the freshest Neunelfer derivative to have been introduced and we're looking forward to bringing you the real-world photos of the sportscar.



Speaking of Porsche 911 photos, we also have to mention the 991.2 GT3 RS, which is currently in its final testing phase. The Rennsport Neunelfer is the only 911 derivative that hasn't been touched by the 991.2 facelift, with



The test cars still pack the posterior elements of the outgoing model, but the front end sports the new bits, mixing the 2018 GT3's fascia with the NACA duct-packing frunk lid of the 2018 911 GT2 RS. A group of the such hue-fantastic Gen 2 GT3 has recently been spotted in Zuffenhausen, with the images of the PTS rainbow coming our way via the ptsrs Neunelfer registry.The GT3s we have here involved bewildering shades such as Gemini Metallic and Signal Yellow. The list of Nueunelfers in these shots also includes an US-spec Saffron Yellow Turbo, a Germany-destined British Racing Green Turbo S, a Holland-bound Mexico Blue Turbo S Cabriolet, an Alex Grey Targa, an Azzuro California Metallic Targa, a Birch Green GTS, as well as a Nordic Gold unit.The 991.2 GT3 still has plenty of visual delights to offer as, for instance, the Touring Package incarnations of the rear-engined machine have yet to reach their owners. So far, we've only spotted factory-owned incarnations of the GT3 TP, such as this bewitching black example.And the German automotive producer has recently offered us yet another reason to jump for joy, in the form of the 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera T So far, we've only seen the official photos of the freshest Neunelfer derivative to have been introduced and we're looking forward to bringing you the real-world photos of the sportscar.Speaking of Porsche 911 photos, we also have to mention the 991.2 GT3 RS, which is currently in its final testing phase. The Rennsport Neunelfer is the only 911 derivative that hasn't been touched by the 991.2 facelift, with prototypes currently doing their thing at the Nurburgring, as well as in traffic.The test cars still pack the posterior elements of the outgoing model, but the front end sports the new bits, mixing the 2018 GT3's fascia with the NACA duct-packing frunk lid of the 2018 911 GT2 RS.