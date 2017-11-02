2018 Nissan Xterra Is A Navara With 7 Seats And Body-On-Frame SUV Credentials

In 2014, Nissan
took the wraps off the NP300 Navara. The previous generation of the mid-size pickup truck is related to the Pathfinder and Xterra body-on-frame sport utility vehicles, but the NP300 never had the chance to do so. In fact, the NP300 isn’t even available in the U.S., where the Frontier remains pretty much unchanged from 2004 (when it debuted for the 2005 model year).
14 photos
Now, however, it appears that Nissan gears up to adapt the NP300 Navara into the all-new Xterra, pictured here in all of its low-resolution glory. The pixelated imaged in the gallery come from Chinese publication Auto.syd.com.cn
, and the pictured Xterra was photographed on the factory floor of the Zhengzhou plant. As a brief refresher, Henan-based Zhengzhou-Nissan has been at it since 1993, their first model being the D21 pickup truck.
Known as the Paladin in the People’s Republic of China, the 2018 Nissan Xterra is scheduled to arrive at dealers in February next year with a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder in the engine bay. The pickup
-based Xterra will be teamed up with a 7-speed automatic tranny as per the cited publication.
A competitor for the likes of the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
and Toyota Fortuner
, the 2018 Nissan Xterra is equipped with a V-motion grille and a no-nonsense bumper designed to offer an aggressive approach angle. Available in five- and seven-seat configurations, the mid-size SUV
borrows the hood and mirror caps design from the Navara. And although Thailand is confirmed to get the newcomer, availability in Europe and North America is a mystery at this point.
To be offered with a choice of rear- and four-wheel-drive, the Xterra
will most certainly pack the 2.3-liter turbo and twin-turbo diesel from the Navara in markets such as Thailand. The oil-chugging engine develops as many as 190 horsepower and 450 Nm, with peak torque coming in strong from 1,500 rpm.
As China waits for the NP300 Navara
to be locally launched on November 17, expect to learn more about the 2018 Nissan Xterra by the end of the year.