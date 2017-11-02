autoevolution
 

2018 Nissan Xterra Is A Navara With 7 Seats And Body-On-Frame SUV Credentials

2 Nov 2017, 7:58 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
In 2014, Nissan took the wraps off the NP300 Navara. The previous generation of the mid-size pickup truck is related to the Pathfinder and Xterra body-on-frame sport utility vehicles, but the NP300 never had the chance to do so. In fact, the NP300 isn’t even available in the U.S., where the Frontier remains pretty much unchanged from 2004 (when it debuted for the 2005 model year).
14 photos
2018 Nissan Xterra (Paladin / Pathfinder)2018 Nissan Xterra (Paladin / Pathfinder)2018 Nissan Xterra (Paladin / Pathfinder)2018 Nissan Xterra (Paladin / Pathfinder)2017 Nissan Navara NP3002017 Nissan Navara NP3002017 Nissan Navara NP3002017 Nissan Navara NP3002017 Nissan Navara NP3002017 Nissan Navara NP3002017 Nissan Navara NP3002017 Nissan Navara NP3002017 Nissan Navara NP300
Now, however, it appears that Nissan gears up to adapt the NP300 Navara into the all-new Xterra, pictured here in all of its low-resolution glory. The pixelated imaged in the gallery come from Chinese publication Auto.syd.com.cn, and the pictured Xterra was photographed on the factory floor of the Zhengzhou plant. As a brief refresher, Henan-based Zhengzhou-Nissan has been at it since 1993, their first model being the D21 pickup truck.

Known as the Paladin in the People’s Republic of China, the 2018 Nissan Xterra is scheduled to arrive at dealers in February next year with a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder in the engine bay. The pickup-based Xterra will be teamed up with a 7-speed automatic tranny as per the cited publication.

A competitor for the likes of the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport and Toyota Fortuner, the 2018 Nissan Xterra is equipped with a V-motion grille and a no-nonsense bumper designed to offer an aggressive approach angle. Available in five- and seven-seat configurations, the mid-size SUV borrows the hood and mirror caps design from the Navara. And although Thailand is confirmed to get the newcomer, availability in Europe and North America is a mystery at this point.

To be offered with a choice of rear- and four-wheel-drive, the Xterra will most certainly pack the 2.3-liter turbo and twin-turbo diesel from the Navara in markets such as Thailand. The oil-chugging engine develops as many as 190 horsepower and 450 Nm, with peak torque coming in strong from 1,500 rpm.

As China waits for the NP300 Navara to be locally launched on November 17, expect to learn more about the 2018 Nissan Xterra by the end of the year.
2018 Nissan Xterra 2018 Nissan Paladin 2018 nissan pathfinder Nissan SUV leak China
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How Crumple Zones Work Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Understand Car Noises Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Replace Your Car Battery 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
NISSAN models:
NISSAN LeafNISSAN Leaf CompactNISSAN Micra 5 DoorsNISSAN Micra 5 Doors MiniNISSAN RogueNISSAN Rogue Small SUVNISSAN X-TrailNISSAN X-Trail CrossoverNISSAN SentraNISSAN Sentra MediumAll NISSAN models  