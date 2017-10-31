autoevolution
 

Winter Is Coming: 2018 Nissan TITAN XD Now Available With Snow Plow Prep Package

31 Oct 2017, 7:33 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The Titan and more capable Titan XD are lagging behind the F-Series, Silverado, and Ram as far as sales are concerned. But be that as it may, Nissan is trying its best to keep the full-size workhorse relevant. And in preparation for the chilliest season of them all, the automaker is glad to confirm it’ll introduce a snowplow package for the XD in Single Cab, King Cab, and Crew Cab form.
4 photos
2018 Nissan Titan XD with Snow Plow Prep Package2018 Nissan Titan XD with Snow Plow Prep Package2018 Nissan Titan XD with Snow Plow Prep Package
Aimed especially at customers living in the Snowbelt regions, the Snow Plow Prep Package betters the Titan XD with heavy-duty front springs, thus increasing the front gross axle weight rating capacity by 575 pounds. More specifically, GAWR goes up from 4,325 pounds to 4,900 pounds. The package allows the 2018 Nissan Titan XD to be fitted with snowplows of up to 786 pounds (in the case of the gasoline-fed S specced in Crew Cab configuration).

The Snow Plow Prep Package allows the fitment of a wide range of commercial and personal snowplows, manufactured by five leading names in the industry: Fisher, Boss, SnowEx, Meyer, and Western. "Following recent years with greater than average snowfall, experts are predicting a wild winter season again this year, meaning there should be plenty of opportunities for individual and fleet snow plow business operators," declared Billy Hayes, the vice president of the LCV and Trucks division at Nissan North America, Inc.

When it comes to snowplow duties, the Titan XD fits the bill for it blurs the lines between light- and heavy-duty pickup trucks. Underpinned by a strengthened frame and chassis compared to the half-ton Titan, the XD makes use of a double-wishbone front suspension with a stabilizer bar. As for the rear, the XD utilizes leaf springs, leaf bushings, and twin-tube shock absorbers.

As standard, the Decherd, Tennessee-built 5.6-liter Endurance V8 is more than up to the job thanks to 390 horsepower and 394 pound-feet of torque. For those who would prefer more torque, the 5.0-liter Cummins V8 turbo diesel is just what the doctor ordered. Commercial buyers are eligible for the $500 Nissan Upfit Allowance, designed to help defer the cost of the snowplow equipment.
2018 Nissan Titan snowplow Nissan Titan pickup truck Nissan v8 diesel
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Replace Your Car Battery Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Crumple Zones Work Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Understand Car Noises 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
NISSAN models:
NISSAN LeafNISSAN Leaf CompactNISSAN Micra 5 DoorsNISSAN Micra 5 Doors MiniNISSAN RogueNISSAN Rogue Small SUVNISSAN X-TrailNISSAN X-Trail CrossoverNISSAN SentraNISSAN Sentra MediumAll NISSAN models  