Winter Is Coming: 2018 Nissan TITAN XD Now Available With Snow Plow Prep Package

Aimed especially at customers living in the Snowbelt regions, the Snow Plow Prep Package betters the Titan XD with heavy-duty front springs, thus increasing the front gross axle weight rating capacity by 575 pounds. More specifically, GAWR
goes up from 4,325 pounds to 4,900 pounds. The package allows the 2018 Nissan Titan XD to be fitted with snowplows of up to 786 pounds (in the case of the gasoline-fed S specced in Crew Cab
configuration).
The Snow Plow Prep Package allows the fitment of a wide range of commercial and personal snowplows
, manufactured by five leading names in the industry: Fisher, Boss, SnowEx, Meyer, and Western. "Following recent years with greater than average snowfall, experts are predicting a wild winter season again this year, meaning there should be plenty of opportunities for individual and fleet snow plow business operators,"
declared Billy Hayes, the vice president of the LCV and Trucks division at Nissan North America, Inc.
When it comes to snowplow duties, the Titan XD fits the bill for it blurs the lines between light- and heavy-duty pickup trucks. Underpinned by a strengthened frame and chassis compared to the half-ton Titan
, the XD makes use of a double-wishbone front suspension with a stabilizer bar. As for the rear, the XD utilizes leaf springs, leaf bushings, and twin-tube shock absorbers.
As standard, the Decherd, Tennessee-built 5.6-liter Endurance V8 is more than up to the job thanks to 390 horsepower and 394 pound-feet of torque. For those who would prefer more torque, the 5.0-liter Cummins V8 turbo diesel
is just what the doctor ordered. Commercial buyers are eligible for the $500 Nissan Upfit Allowance, designed to help defer the cost of the snowplow equipment.