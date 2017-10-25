Nissan Pushes Renault Out of Formula E

Renault has been involved with the Formula E from the competition's very first season, but it couldn't compete as a factory-owned team before the second one in 2015-2016.

"As the ultimate expression of the thrill of instant acceleration and agile handling that's at the heart of Nissan zero-emission driving, Nissan is going to electrify the Formula E championship," said Daniele Schillaci, executive vice president of global marketing and sales, zero-emission vehicles and battery business, and chairman of Nissan's management committee for Japan, Asia and Oceania. "Nissan will be the first Japanese brand to enter this growing championship, bringing our long history of motorsports success to the Formula E grid. It will give us a global platform for bringing our pioneering Nissan Intelligent Mobility strategy to a new generation of racing fans."



This would suggest the two members of the alliance (which now also includes Mitsubishi) have decided to prioritize Nissan's EV efforts over the French manufacturer's, and given the recent launch of the



However, an announcement from



"After season four [2017/18] we will focus resources on our aggressive goals for Formula 1 and we look forward to continuing to gain benefits from motorsport racing across the alliance with Nissan," Thierry Koskas, Groupe Renault executive vice president of sales and marketing told



