Nissan EVs Will Have a New Sound Signature, Better Get Used to It

So while other manufacturers are busy coming up with autonomous technology, new batteries, or constantly improving the 0-60 acceleration time, Nissan has introduced a new ringtone that its future electric vehicles will use.

Despite its underwhelming specs compared to the current market trends, the new electric hatchback has reportedly already garnered over 9,000 firm orders during the first two months from its launch. That's far from Tesla Model 3's several hundreds of thousands in a similar time frame, but the difference is these people are actually going to receive their cars before their kids grow old.



At the Tokyo Motor Show, while unveiling the



The silent nature of electric cars has long been brought into discussion, claiming it could be dangerous for pedestrians in the crowded urban areas. Used to hearing the vehicles, some people might not turn to look if there's any vehicle coming and cross the road relying strictly on their hearing.



That's why the



Nowadays, some countries require EVs to emit a constant sound at lower speeds, which is where they are the most silent. Nissan's "Canto" is active at up to 20 or 30 km/h (12 or 18 mph), depending on the legal requirements in every specific market.



Nissan says the sound level "will be clearly audible, without being overly disturbing to pedestrians, residents, and passengers," but after listening to it, we suspect a lot of people nearby are going to reach for their phones only to be greeted by a black screen, which might prove pretty disturbing.



