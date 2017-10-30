autoevolution
 

Nissan EVs Will Have a New Sound Signature, Better Get Used to It

30 Oct 2017, 9:28 UTC ·
by
So while other manufacturers are busy coming up with autonomous technology, new batteries, or constantly improving the 0-60 acceleration time, Nissan has introduced a new ringtone that its future electric vehicles will use.
Yes, we're well aware this was probably only a side project Nissan gave one of its interns while the rest of the company works on the more important stuff like the ProPILOT semi-autonomous system and the future EVs that would hopefully be a little more competitive than the 2018 Nissan LEAF.

Despite its underwhelming specs compared to the current market trends, the new electric hatchback has reportedly already garnered over 9,000 firm orders during the first two months from its launch. That's far from Tesla Model 3's several hundreds of thousands in a similar time frame, but the difference is these people are actually going to receive their cars before their kids grow old.

At the Tokyo Motor Show, while unveiling the IMx electric concept, Nissan made another announcement. The company introduced the public to "Canto," the future sound of Nissan's electrified vehicles. Note they used the word "electrified," meaning we should expect some plug-in hybrids to come along the pure EVs that the new LEAF is supposed to spring.

The silent nature of electric cars has long been brought into discussion, claiming it could be dangerous for pedestrians in the crowded urban areas. Used to hearing the vehicles, some people might not turn to look if there's any vehicle coming and cross the road relying strictly on their hearing.

That's why the Opel Ampera/Chevrolet Volt, to give one example, had to separate horns: one used for the vehicles, and a softer one, imitating the sound made by the first vehicles a century ago that would be used to warn the oblivious pedestrians about the vehicle's approach.

Nowadays, some countries require EVs to emit a constant sound at lower speeds, which is where they are the most silent. Nissan's "Canto" is active at up to 20 or 30 km/h (12 or 18 mph), depending on the legal requirements in every specific market.

Nissan says the sound level "will be clearly audible, without being overly disturbing to pedestrians, residents, and passengers," but after listening to it, we suspect a lot of people nearby are going to reach for their phones only to be greeted by a black screen, which might prove pretty disturbing.

