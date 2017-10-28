2020 Nissan Qashqai Could Use The IMx Concept As A Design Influence

Auto Express
reports that the visual characteristics of the 2020 Qashqai could be influenced by the IMx Concept presented at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show, basing the assumption on Alfonso Albaisa’s outlook of the future. The senior vice president of global design explains that the IMx “looks no further than about three years into the future,”
which coincides with the calendar year ‘20.
Don’t, however, expect the outlandish styling to be grafted onto the all-new Qashqai in its entirety. As per Albaisa, “the Manga-style swoops and slashes seen in Tokyo would be toned down for any production model that followed.”
If the transition from first- to second-generation Leaf is anything to go by, it’s utmost clear the next-generation Qashqai will be an improvement visual-wise.
The Nissan
official further highlighted the Japanese automaker will become “more cabin-centric”
with its future models. Another talking point is electrification, with Albaisa pointing out that “the SUV shape makes packaging much easier”
for integrating electric powertrains into the vehicle’s platform. Bearing in mind there’s a Leaf-based crossover in the pipeline, it wouldn’t be too surprising for Nissan to offer the 2020 Qashqai as an EV too.
Getting the Qashqai
right for the third generation is important for Nissan, not in the least because the compact-sized crossover is the best-selling model in the segment in Europe. The Volkswagen Tiguan, Hyundai Tucson, and Ford Kuga are also popular, but they can’t hold a candle to the “original crossover.”
From the 2017 model year, Nissan took the decision to offer the Qashqai in the United States as well, where it’s known as the Rogue Sport
. In Canada, however, the automaker decided to retain the European name of Qashqai
, which is baffling to say the least.