autoevolution

Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Confirmed For UK Market As Shogun Sport

 
30 May 2017, 14:55 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Unveiled in 2015 in Thailand for the 2016 model year, the third generation of the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport is a hugely capable sport utility vehicle. A proper one of those, for the Pajero Sport is body-on-frame.
And even though Europe is more enamored with car-based crossovers, the pickup truck-derived model will soon go on sale in the United Kingdom under the Shogun Sport moniker.

Speaking to Autocar, managing director for the UK Lance Bradley said that homologation is underway. "We expect to complete those tests shortly and then we just have to present the data to the engineers in Japan to ratify it," which translates to a launch planned for the latter half of the current year.

Slated to hit dealership lots in January 2018, the Mitsubishi Shogun Sport seats seven and it’s a tough ol’ bird. Sharing most of its underpinnings with the L200 (a.k.a. Triton), off-roading is in this thing’s nature. The platform is bettered by a part-time, VCU-based four-wheel-drive system that can be set in four drive modes: 2H (rear-wheel-drive), 4H, 4HLc, and 4LLc (low range).

Mitsubishi’s British division expects to sell 3,000, maybe 4,000 examples of the breed in the first year, which is exactly a lot. By comparison, the PHEV variant of the Outlander mid-size crossover is projected to sell 11,000 units.

In this part of the world, customers will be offered a single engine option: a 2.4-liter turbo diesel, which is rated at 179 brake horsepower and a heady 317 pound-feet of torque. The grunt will be handled by Mitsubishi’s eight-speed automatic tranny, which is also available with the Eclipse Cross.

Expected to cost approximately £26,000 from the get-go, the 2018 Shogun Sport marks the return of the model to the UK after a 12-year hiatus.

In related news, Mitsubishi and Nissan are thinking of sharing platform as far as SUV and crossover development is concerned. Case in point: the next-generation Pajero (Shogun) and Nissan Patrol (Armada) could turn out to be very similar under the skin.
2018 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport SUV Mitsubishi Pajero Sport UK Mitsubishi body-on-frame 4x4
 
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our MITSUBISHI Testdrives:

2015 MITSUBISHI L200 Double Cab62
MITSUBISHI ASX 67
MITSUBISHI Lancer Sportback Ralliart 64
MITSUBISHI Lancer Ralliart 65