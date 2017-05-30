Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Confirmed For UK Market As Shogun Sport

Unveiled in 2015 in Thailand for the 2016 model year, the third generation of the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
is a hugely capable sport utility vehicle. A proper one of those, for the Pajero Sport is body-on-frame.
And even though Europe is more enamored with car-based crossovers, the pickup truck-derived model will soon go on sale in the United Kingdom under the Shogun Sport moniker.
Speaking to Autocar
, managing director for the UK Lance Bradley said that homologation is underway. "We expect to complete those tests shortly and then we just have to present the data to the engineers in Japan to ratify it,"
which translates to a launch planned for the latter half of the current year.
Slated to hit dealership lots in January 2018, the Mitsubishi Shogun Sport seats seven and it’s a tough ol’ bird. Sharing most of its underpinnings with the L200 (a.k.a. Triton), off-roading is in this thing’s nature. The platform is bettered by a part-time, VCU
-based four-wheel-drive system that can be set in four drive modes: 2H (rear-wheel-drive), 4H, 4HLc, and 4LLc (low range).
Mitsubishi’s British division expects to sell 3,000, maybe 4,000 examples of the breed in the first year, which is exactly a lot. By comparison, the PHEV variant of the Outlander mid-size crossover is projected to sell 11,000 units.
In this part of the world, customers will be offered a single engine option: a 2.4-liter turbo diesel, which is rated at 179 brake horsepower and a heady 317 pound-feet of torque. The grunt will be handled by Mitsubishi’s eight-speed automatic tranny, which is also available with the Eclipse Cross
.
Expected to cost approximately £26,000 from the get-go, the 2018 Shogun Sport marks the return of the model to the UK after a 12-year hiatus.
In related news, Mitsubishi and Nissan are thinking of sharing platform as far as SUV
and crossover development is concerned. Case in point: the next-generation Pajero (Shogun) and Nissan Patrol (Armada)
could turn out to be very similar under the skin.