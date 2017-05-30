Ukrainian Police Welcomes 635 Examples Of The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

The National Police of Ukraine has a handful of vehicles to its name, chief among which are the Toyota Prius
, Hyundai Sonata, Renault Dokker, and even a few Lada Niva 4x4s. More recently, however, the East European country took delivery of no less than 635 plug-in hybrid crossover SUVs.
Mitsubishi Motor Corporation calls it the largest-ever PHEV fleet order, and when you think about it for a second, that’s a lot of Outlander PHEVs. The 635-strong order is so sizable, MMC president and chief executive officer Osamu Masuko took part in the delivery ceremony in capital city Kiev, with Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman attending the event as well.
"I would like to thank the Ukrainian government for evaluating our Outlander PHEV highly and deciding that it is the right option for the country's police force,”
declared the Japanese automaker’s head honcho.
He added: ”The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is not only environmentally-friendly but also contains our latest technologies such as our advanced 4-wheel-drive system Super All-Wheel Control, which makes it highly suitable for police use."
Considering the very poor condition of the country’s major provincial highways, a high-riding sport utility vehicle definitely fits the bill.
Launched in 2012 and updated in 2015, the mid-sized model has ranked as the best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle in Europe for four years in a row. As of the end of 2016, Mitsubishi
sold 80,768 units of the Outlander PHEV. Priced from 39,990 euros before government incentives, the highly efficient SUV
makes use of a 2.0-liter MIVEC engine and a pair of electric motors.
Mounted at the front and rear axles for maximum efficiency and optimized torque distribution, the two electric motors are fed by a lithium-ion battery located under the floor of the Outlander PHEV
. On the engineering front, there are three drive modes to choose from: EV (full electric), series hybrid (electric power plus generator operation), and parallel hybrid.
The latter mode is the most exciting of the lot, for it offers both ICE power and electric motor assistance for maximum performance.