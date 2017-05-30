autoevolution

Ukrainian Police Welcomes 635 Examples Of The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

 
30 May 2017, 9:48 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
The National Police of Ukraine has a handful of vehicles to its name, chief among which are the Toyota Prius, Hyundai Sonata, Renault Dokker, and even a few Lada Niva 4x4s. More recently, however, the East European country took delivery of no less than 635 plug-in hybrid crossover SUVs.
Mitsubishi Motor Corporation calls it the largest-ever PHEV fleet order, and when you think about it for a second, that’s a lot of Outlander PHEVs. The 635-strong order is so sizable, MMC president and chief executive officer Osamu Masuko took part in the delivery ceremony in capital city Kiev, with Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman attending the event as well.

"I would like to thank the Ukrainian government for evaluating our Outlander PHEV highly and deciding that it is the right option for the country's police force,” declared the Japanese automaker’s head honcho.

He added: ”The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is not only environmentally-friendly but also contains our latest technologies such as our advanced 4-wheel-drive system Super All-Wheel Control, which makes it highly suitable for police use." Considering the very poor condition of the country’s major provincial highways, a high-riding sport utility vehicle definitely fits the bill.

Launched in 2012 and updated in 2015, the mid-sized model has ranked as the best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle in Europe for four years in a row. As of the end of 2016, Mitsubishi sold 80,768 units of the Outlander PHEV. Priced from 39,990 euros before government incentives, the highly efficient SUV makes use of a 2.0-liter MIVEC engine and a pair of electric motors.

Mounted at the front and rear axles for maximum efficiency and optimized torque distribution, the two electric motors are fed by a lithium-ion battery located under the floor of the Outlander PHEV. On the engineering front, there are three drive modes to choose from: EV (full electric), series hybrid (electric power plus generator operation), and parallel hybrid.

The latter mode is the most exciting of the lot, for it offers both ICE power and electric motor assistance for maximum performance.

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Ukraine Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Mitsubishi police Europe
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
 

Our MITSUBISHI Testdrives:

2015 MITSUBISHI L200 Double Cab62
MITSUBISHI ASX 67
MITSUBISHI Lancer Sportback Ralliart 64
MITSUBISHI Lancer Ralliart 65