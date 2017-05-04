autoevolution

Mitsubishi Launches 2017 Lancer Limited Edition, Doesn’t Look Special At All

 
As the international version of the Lancer prepares to be phased off this summer, an extensive makeover of the compact sedan is available in markets such as China. Be that as it may, the Lancer sold in the U.S. carries on through 2017 as is, albeit Mitsubishi is trying to sweeten the deal with a so-called Limited Edition model.
By limited, one would expect for this particular car to be produced in very limited numbers or something. But no; Mitsubishi will build as many examples as it can, though it’s hard to imagine what sort of individual would think, “I’d rather buy the Lancer, not an Impreza.”

So what about this Limited Edition thingy? Priced in the U.S. from $19,795 and available through the end of the model year, this car is just another glorified trim level. Slotted above the ES and below the ES 2.4 AWC, the Limited Edition is all about gloss black contrasting paint. The glossy finish is present on the 16-inch wheels, the front grille and front fender garnish, roof, as well as the door mirror caps.

Moving on to the cabin, here you’ll notice acres of hideous-looking plastic and a Limited Edition badge, because why not? The list of standard features further includes a sunroof, black headliner, black fabric upholstery with red stitching, aluminum pedals, and a Display Audio System packing a 6.5-inch touch-based screen. And yes, smartphone mirroring is featured for iOS and Android smartphones.

"The Lancer has a long-standing tradition of providing consumers unparalleled value at an attractive price, so it was only fitting we pay tribute to the sedan with a Limited Edition trim offering," said Don Swearingen, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Mitsubishi’s North American arm. "With the addition of updated styling and advanced technology features, the Limited Edition Lancer is set to appeal to consumers who prioritize aesthetics and enjoy a connected car experience."

Don’t feel sorry for the Lancer, though. In due time, the Eclipse Cross compact crossover will arrive at U.S. dealers as an indirect successor.
