autoevolution

Russian Man Finds Grenade Zip-Tied To His Wheel, Makes Video

 
21 Apr 2017, 15:00 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
What’s the worst thing that can happen if you park where you are not supposed to? Well, in most of the world, your car gets towed, or you get a wheel clamp and a fine.
However, if you do it in Russia, we suggest checking the wheels of your ride before you drive off. Just in case, you know, a comrade considers fitting a grenade to your car.

The mentioned explosive device meant to be used by the military was ingeniously zip-tied to the arms of the alloy rim of a Russian man’s Mitsubishi Lancer.

He filmed the moment of discovering the grenade, which was placed on his front suspension. Fortunately for him, whoever put it there, presumably not happy with where or how he parked his car, did a messy job when positioning the explosive device.

Apparently, the big mess of zip-ties was spotted by the driver, who decided to investigate what was wrong with the car.

His video description does not mention what happened after discovering the grenade, or how it was removed, but it is safe to assume that the police was called, and they solicited the help of the bomb squad. That is what we think would happen if someone were to find an explosive device, but we just speculate here.

According to multiple people on Reddit, the IRA used to place bombs under the cars of British military employees’ many decades ago. Those redditors wrote that their family members had developed a daily habit of checking under their vehicles to see if they had any explosive devices planted on them.

We are not sure if this is a habit for some individuals, but it was a theme in Martin Scorsese’ film Casino, released in 1995. The motion picture was based on the book written by Nicholas Pileggi, who also wrote the script with the director. The film got a Golden Globe for best actress in a drama, and was interesting to watch.

Russia parking Mitsubishi Lancer Lancer Mitsubishi
 
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our MITSUBISHI Testdrives:

2015 MITSUBISHI L200 Double Cab62
MITSUBISHI ASX 67
MITSUBISHI Lancer Sportback Ralliart 64
MITSUBISHI Lancer Ralliart 65