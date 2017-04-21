Russian Man Finds Grenade Zip-Tied To His Wheel, Makes Video

What’s the worst thing that can happen if you park
where you are not supposed to? Well, in most of the world, your car gets towed, or you get a wheel clamp and a fine.
However, if you do it in Russia
, we suggest checking the wheels of your ride before you drive off. Just in case, you know, a comrade considers fitting a grenade to your car.
The mentioned explosive device meant to be used by the military was ingeniously zip-tied to the arms of the alloy rim of a Russian man’s Mitsubishi Lancer
.
He filmed the moment of discovering the grenade, which was placed on his front suspension. Fortunately for him, whoever put it there, presumably not happy with where or how he parked his car, did a messy job when positioning the explosive device.
Apparently, the big mess of zip-ties was spotted by the driver, who decided to investigate what was wrong with the car
.
His video description does not mention what happened after discovering the grenade, or how it was removed, but it is safe to assume that the police was called, and they solicited the help of the bomb squad. That is what we think would happen if someone were to find an explosive device, but we just speculate here.
According to multiple people on Reddit
, the IRA used to place bombs under the cars of British military employees’ many decades ago. Those redditors wrote that their family members had developed a daily habit of checking under their vehicles to see if they had any explosive devices planted on them.
We are not sure if this is a habit for some individuals, but it was a theme in Martin Scorsese’ film Casino, released in 1995. The motion picture was based on the book written by Nicholas Pileggi, who also wrote the script with the director. The film got a Golden Globe for best actress in a drama, and was interesting to watch.