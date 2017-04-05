2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Debuts With Subtle Updates

CVT

It's hard to say what the future holds for the Outlander Sport now that the company is under Nissan ownership. But the baby crossover is proving much more resilient than the Lancer sedan.The exterior design changes are so... Japanese that we decided to do a quick collage of the 2018 and last year's look so that we're all on the same page. So, notice the plate at te bottom? Good, now it's silver instead of black. They also replaced the bars with mesh on the lower grille and did a cleaner upper grille.When in doubt, add LEDs - that always makes things more interesting. The 2018 Outlander Sport really is one of the sportiest looking crossovers in its segment. It's a little outdated, but the Nissan Juke suffers more from this issue in our opinion.Around the back, you get a subtly redesigned bumper with metal-look trim and a few recessed areas. There's a chrome strip that's been added between the taillights as well. Overall, it looks pretty good back there.There's nothing in the press release about the engine, which means you still get a choice between the 2-liter making 148 hp and a 2.4-liter with 168 hp. Almost everybody will get one of those with agearbox which is standard on all but the base model.Mitsubishi says the highlight of the range is the optional Touring package which includes a panoramic sunroof, a reversing camera, lower NVH levels and lots of safety equipment like Forward Collision Mitigation, Lane Departure Warning, and Auto High Beams headlights.Look for the 2018 model year in showrooms this fall with pricing to be revealed at a later date.