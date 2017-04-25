autoevolution

Mitsubishi Launches Special Vehicle Projects Program, Debuts L200 Barbarian SVP

 
25 Apr 2017, 7:50 UTC ·
by
Jaguar Land Rover has Special Vehicle Operations and Volkswagen has Individual. Sensing a bit of an opportunity, Mitsubishi decided on emulating the formula with what the Japanese outfit calls SVP.
Launched at the 2017 Commercial Vehicle Show today, Special Vehicle Projects still is in its infancy. If you were expecting supercharged V8s or something, prepare for a bit of a letdown. What SVP stands for at this moment in time is a rugged mid-size pickup that happens to look good.

Its name is L200 Barbarian SVP, and production is limited to 250 examples. Half of them are finished in Electric Blue paint (pictured), and the other half boasts Cosmos Black. The order books are already open for the UK market, with pricing starting from £28,479 excluding VAT. The equivalent Barbarian Double Cab Diesel Manual 4WD, by comparison, starts from £24,299.

What exactly does one get for the £4,180 premium that comes with the SVP treatment? Other than the special exterior colors and the exclusivity, the L200 Barbarian SVP wears 17-inch black alloy wheels exclusive to this model. BF Goodrich tires are on the menu too, as are the wheel arch extensions.

Black-painted headlight and taillight bezels one-up the visual ante, and the same finish can also be found in places such as the fog lamp surrounds, tailgate, and roof rails. And naturally, SVP badges are also present.

As far as the cabin is concerned, “six-pack” design leather seats with suede-like Alston inserts greet the driver and passengers. A plaque with the vehicle’s number is also featured, as are four SVP logos stitched into the headrests. Foot-well mood lighting, sporty entry guards, shark fin-inspired side steps, and lots of standard bobs round off the Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian SVP.

There’s only one engine available for the mid-size workhorse. It’s the company’s tried-and-proven 2.4-liter diesel, which has 180 horsepower and 430 Nm of torque. Customers who want the convenience of an automatic tranny over the standard six-speed manual have a five-speeder box with steering wheel paddle shifters they can tick off from the options list.

The Shogun (a.k.a. Pajero) is also planned to receive the SVP treatment.
