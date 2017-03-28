autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

Mitsubishi's Developing New All-Wheel-Drive System With Electric Motors

 
28 Mar 2017, 9:33 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
Mitsubishi is working on an improved version of its S-AWC all-wheel-drive system.
The Japanese company already has a dual motor setup in production, but its engineering teams are working on an enhanced version that will see production later on. The system that we are referring to is named Super-All-Wheel-Control, and it can also offer torque vectoring for the rear wheels to improve handling.

The new regime would have multiple driving modes, and it would alter its response and behavior depending on the predetermined configurations. It could help a vehicle that has lost grip at its front wheels with a massive torque "infusion" sent to the rear wheels.

Meanwhile, a loss of grip at the rear would be easily handled, because the power to the corresponding wheels would be cut faster than in a conventional automobile.

The Australians at Car Advice have already driven a prototype of an Outlander PHEV that had the system. They learned that the vehicle also has a mode for Snow and Gravel, which modulates the response of the rear axle to handle those two environments.

This version of the S-AWC system will see the light of day in a production car from Mitsubishi, but the brand’s officials have not revealed when that will happen. We also do not know what model from the range will get it, but all accounts point to a crossover, which is the body style of choice for the future of the three-diamond brand.

At the same time, Mitsubishi’s new owners at Nissan are investigating new possibilities of collaborating, and these include “group synergies.” The term refers to sharing parts, technologies, ideas, suppliers, factories, showrooms, and many other elements to reduce expenses while maximizing profit.

Nissan and Renault have proved this is possible, and they have applied the same recipe for their affordable vehicle divisions, Dacia and Datsun. Mitsubishi is awaited to become one of the success stories from Nissan and Renault’s accomplishment lists of the future.
Mitsubishi All Wheel Drive AWD 4x4 SUV crossover
 
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our MITSUBISHI Testdrives:

MITSUBISHI ASX 67
MITSUBISHI Lancer Sportback Ralliart 64
MITSUBISHI Lancer Ralliart 65
2015 MITSUBISHI L200 Double Cab62