Mitsubishi's Developing New All-Wheel-Drive System With Electric Motors

Mitsubishi
is working on an improved version of its S-AWC all-wheel-drive system.
The Japanese company already has a dual motor setup in production, but its engineering teams are working on an enhanced version that will see production later on. The system that we are referring to is named Super-All-Wheel-Control, and it can also offer torque vectoring for the rear wheels to improve handling.
The new regime would have multiple driving modes, and it would alter its response and behavior depending on the predetermined configurations. It could help a vehicle that has lost grip at its front wheels with a massive torque "infusion" sent to the rear wheels.
Meanwhile, a loss of grip at the rear would be easily handled, because the power to the corresponding wheels would be cut faster than in a conventional automobile.
The Australians at Car Advice
have already driven a prototype of an Outlander PHEV
that had the system. They learned that the vehicle also has a mode for Snow and Gravel, which modulates the response of the rear axle to handle those two environments.
This version of the S-AWC system will see the light of day in a production car from Mitsubishi, but the brand’s officials have not revealed when that will happen. We also do not know what model from the range will get it, but all accounts point to a crossover, which is the body style of choice for the future of the three-diamond brand.
At the same time, Mitsubishi’s new owners at Nissan are investigating new possibilities of collaborating, and these include “group synergies
.” The term refers to sharing parts, technologies, ideas, suppliers, factories, showrooms, and many other elements to reduce expenses while maximizing profit.
Nissan
and Renault
have proved this is possible, and they have applied the same recipe for their affordable vehicle divisions, Dacia and Datsun. Mitsubishi is awaited to become one of the success stories from Nissan and Renault’s accomplishment lists of the future.