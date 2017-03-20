Mitsubishi Delays SUVs To Seek Synergies With Nissan, Reports Say

Mitsubishi, the Japanese brand recently acquired by Nissan, will reportedly delay a few of its upcoming SUVs
until it finds ways to save money with its new partners.
The three-diamond brand has delayed the launch of the Outlander and the Outlander Sport’s next-generation models. According to the company insiders who have disclosed the information, Mitsubishi is attempting to find a way to "borrow" Nissan
components to ensure future savings.
The officials of Mitsubishi
confirmed that product plans are under review, but have refused to detail or comment any information regarding delays in the product launch cycles, Automotive News
remarks.
The insiders who revealed this possible part of Mitsubishi and Nissan’s plans claim that the dealers of the three-diamond brand are not thrilled with the delays, which could significantly affect profits in 2019 and 2020, when the two Outlanders were supposed to reach the market.
Mitsubishi’s next-generation Outlander
and Outlander Sport are expected to get components from Nissan’s Rogue and Rogue Sport models. The news comes from an executive from an automotive supplier, who preferred to remain unnamed for obvious reasons.
If the story turns out to be accurate, Nissan and Mitsubishi
will have to figure out a way to implement parts from the former into a vehicle developed by the latter. While using Nissan parts will help both save money in the long run, they will need to draw separate identities for the two products.
Moreover, if Mitsubishi has already developed the next generations of the Outlander/Outlander Sport
, the brand’s new leaders will have to find a way to spread those costs over the next few years to cut losses.
Economies of scale are also possible through shipping and parts acquisition deals, but these will be in the capable hands of Carlos Ghosn and his hand-picked team
.
Evidently, when the development process began on those cars, the three-diamond brand did not have a fuel economy scandal on its hands, which meant nobody had any idea the platform will require adaptations in the future.