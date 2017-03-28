Energica Appoints New General Manager In The U.S.

Energica Motor Company Inc., which is the American division of original Italian Energica
Motor Company S.p.A, recently announced it has appointed Mr. Stefano Benatti as the new General Manager.
The 38-years-old man is said to bring a rare combination of industrial and luxury expertise to Energica Motor, thanks to his over 10 years in the automotive and industrial machinery leadership experience within international companies.
Benatti will develop the Energica brand on the United States territory and will work alongside the Italian team to strengthen Energica products in the area. A critical factor in his success has been his attitude on understanding and meeting customer needs, which should continue working for the Italian electric motorcycle brand.
“I’m very happy to join Energica family. Working with the team and experience their energy and expertise is very inspiring for me. This has given me a lot of determination to help grow Energica brand here in the US.”
Says Benatti.
“What makes Energica stand out is the true Italian attention to details, you’re not going to buy a simple motorcycle, you’re going to buy a piece of art, an outstanding innovative product. We’re gonna running this bikes to the next American dreams list.”
The new General Manager will reinforce the presence of the company by promoting the facilities already working in California and will have a key role in the development of new commercial partnerships alongside the sales department.
To create the first Italian production electric bikes, Energica brought together the brightest minds in Formula 1
racing, and only highly qualified workers assemble the machines. Each one undergoes countless quality control and performance tests, ensuring that it reaches the new owner as intended.
Energica benefits in countless and immeasurable ways from the close relationship and consultation with parent company CRP Group – that keeps Energica at the forefront of state-of-the-art technology and ready for future technology innovation.