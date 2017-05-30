2019 Dacia Duster Spied For the First Time, Prototype Looks Familiar

Dacia
, the affordable car brand from Romania, is planning on a new generation of its capable SUV, the Duster
.
Its replacement is expected to be launched sometime in 2018, and the engineering team is already testing the MY2019 Duster in prototype form.
Fortunately for you and us, a team of spy photographers was ready for action in Spain, where they snapped a full photo gallery of the upcoming Duster.
The SUV
is about a year away for its unveiling, which means that you will see a lot of it in the coming months, as it gets tested in various conditions.
Dacia is Renault
’s low-cost arm, and it helped keep the French Group on top of things when profit is concerned, as well as sales volumes. The Duster is one of the most appreciated products offered by the brand, which started its journey in the 1960s through a deal that was signed with the same French company
.
Many things have changed since the first ever Dacia
left the factory, including the fall of communism in Romania, which was followed by the brand being close to bankruptcy and getting saved by the Parisian company.
Meanwhile, the first Duster is already seven years old
, and all of those who drove on unpaved roads understand why it is a bargain for its capabilities.
As you can observe in the photo gallery, even if you are not Dacia “aficionados,” the upcoming Duster keeps the distinctive grille design, along with a generous ground clearance.
The profile and general shape are also similar to the ongoing model, but it may have a different size while following the spirit of the idea.
The doors look to be the least changed elements, along with the A-pillars, roof bars, and windshield. Not changing all of those elements makes sense for Dacia, an affordable brand, and will not be a tragedy because nobody expects a low-cost SUV with an entirely new design, just with a good price matched with decent off-roading abilities.