2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Revealed, Will Be Available In The U.S.

Mitsubishi may not be the same company it was before the fuel mileage scandal
of 2016, but it’s on the right track nevertheless. The Eclipse Cross is the first all-new nameplate to be revealed since Nissan took over the Japanese automaker, and from the looks of it, the oddly-named crossover ticks all the right boxes.
Taking a cue from the Eclipse coupe of days long gone by, the Eclipse Cross
plays the styling card better than any other SUV
in Mitsubishi’s lineup. The wedge profile is made possible by an aggressively raked rear window and a sharply cut rear gate, whereas the short overhang gives it a taut stance.
Up front, the Dynamic Shield design makes the Eclipse Cross sporty and chunky, while the auxiliary lamps recessed deep in the fascia adds the sort of styling one would expect from a hi-tech robot from the Gundam universe. The high-mounted rear lamps, meanwhile, divides the rear window à la the Prius
and ninth-generation Civic
hatchback for the European market. It’s not actually practical, but it sure looks nice in the Eclipse Cross’ case.
Mitsubishi has yet to provide any photograph of the cabin, but the automaker insists the dashboard abounds with horizontal lines. A tablet-like infotainment system and a head-up display are on the menu as well, as is a driver-oriented cockpit design. The Touchpad Controller is the interface for the infotainment system, while Smartphone Link Display Audio allows the user to mirror his iOS or Android phone's screen via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
.
Under the skin, the Eclipse Cross has two engines to offer. For the gasoline-fueled crowd, a 1.5-liter turbo inline-four will to the talking in conjunction with a CVT
that has eight ratios to offer in manual override mode. Mitsubishi is mum in terms of output, but previous reports suggest 150 PS and 200 Nm should do the job. On the turbo diesel-powered front, a 2.2-liter engine
with 150 PS and 360 Nm of torque is the name of the game. In comparison to the 1.5’s CVT, the 2.2 is matched with a “new 8-speed automatic transmission
." If it’s the Aisin AWF8 as used by BMW and MINI, then this cog swapper is a-OK.
Expect more info on the 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross to be released next week. Sales are slated to kick off this autumn for Europe, whereas Japan, the United Kingdom,and the United States will have to wait a little more.