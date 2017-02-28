autoevolution

2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Revealed, Will Be Available In The U.S.

 
28 Feb 2017, 8:15 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Mitsubishi may not be the same company it was before the fuel mileage scandal of 2016, but it’s on the right track nevertheless. The Eclipse Cross is the first all-new nameplate to be revealed since Nissan took over the Japanese automaker, and from the looks of it, the oddly-named crossover ticks all the right boxes.
Taking a cue from the Eclipse coupe of days long gone by, the Eclipse Cross plays the styling card better than any other SUV in Mitsubishi’s lineup. The wedge profile is made possible by an aggressively raked rear window and a sharply cut rear gate, whereas the short overhang gives it a taut stance.

Up front, the Dynamic Shield design makes the Eclipse Cross sporty and chunky, while the auxiliary lamps recessed deep in the fascia adds the sort of styling one would expect from a hi-tech robot from the Gundam universe. The high-mounted rear lamps, meanwhile, divides the rear window à la the Prius and ninth-generation Civic hatchback for the European market. It’s not actually practical, but it sure looks nice in the Eclipse Cross’ case.

Mitsubishi has yet to provide any photograph of the cabin, but the automaker insists the dashboard abounds with horizontal lines. A tablet-like infotainment system and a head-up display are on the menu as well, as is a driver-oriented cockpit design. The Touchpad Controller is the interface for the infotainment system, while Smartphone Link Display Audio allows the user to mirror his iOS or Android phone's screen via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Under the skin, the Eclipse Cross has two engines to offer. For the gasoline-fueled crowd, a 1.5-liter turbo inline-four will to the talking in conjunction with a CVT that has eight ratios to offer in manual override mode. Mitsubishi is mum in terms of output, but previous reports suggest 150 PS and 200 Nm should do the job. On the turbo diesel-powered front, a 2.2-liter engine with 150 PS and 360 Nm of torque is the name of the game. In comparison to the 1.5’s CVT, the 2.2 is matched with a “new 8-speed automatic transmission." If it’s the Aisin AWF8 as used by BMW and MINI, then this cog swapper is a-OK.

Expect more info on the 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross to be released next week. Sales are slated to kick off this autumn for Europe, whereas Japan, the United Kingdom,and the United States will have to wait a little more.
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2017 Geneva Motor Show Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SUV Mitsubishi crossover turbo
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our MITSUBISHI Testdrives:

2015 MITSUBISHI L200 Double Cab62
MITSUBISHI ASX 67
MITSUBISHI Lancer Sportback Ralliart 64
MITSUBISHI Lancer Ralliart 65