2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Spotted During Winter Testing

Mitsubishi
shifted its strategy a while ago, and it now focuses on crossovers and SUVs.
Few models in the brand’s lineup have remained untouched by the SUV
gene, and it appears that famous nameplates will begin to be turned into crossovers. We already know that the next Lancer will be a crossover, and the Eclipse was not spared.
You might know the Eclipse from the street or the movie theater, where the first movie from the Fast and Furious
franchise led many young men to dream of owning a green Eclipse
, preferably without any danger to the manifold.
The new Eclipse will not have any street racing "genes," but it will be suitable for those who dreamed of one of these cars when the first Fast&Furious was in theaters.
If you are wondering why this is possible, the answer is easy. The first movie of the series was launched in 2001, which was 16 years ago. If we consider that most people who were teenagers back then are about 30 years old today, it is likely that some of them might need a crossover in their lives.
That need could arise from the fact that a percentage of those viewers have settled down, put street racing in a dark corner of their minds, and are probably preparing to start a family.
With that in mind, Mitsubishi is launching the Eclipse Cross
. We can see that this a coupe-styled crossover, and previous teaser images
confirm this. Its rear hatch reminds us of the eighth generation Honda Civic (FK/FN chassis), while the front end is closer to what Mitsubishi has previously shown through concept cars.
We already know that this crossover will have a size similar to the ASX
, but with more interior space, and a platform borrowed from the Outlander
. The production model based on this prototype could reach the market by mid-2018, so be prepared for the Eclipse Cross in the Mitsubishi lineup.