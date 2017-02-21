autoevolution

2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Spotted During Winter Testing

 
21 Feb 2017, 8:00 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Mitsubishi shifted its strategy a while ago, and it now focuses on crossovers and SUVs.
Few models in the brand’s lineup have remained untouched by the SUV gene, and it appears that famous nameplates will begin to be turned into crossovers. We already know that the next Lancer will be a crossover, and the Eclipse was not spared.

You might know the Eclipse from the street or the movie theater, where the first movie from the Fast and Furious franchise led many young men to dream of owning a green Eclipse, preferably without any danger to the manifold.

The new Eclipse will not have any street racing "genes," but it will be suitable for those who dreamed of one of these cars when the first Fast&Furious was in theaters.

If you are wondering why this is possible, the answer is easy. The first movie of the series was launched in 2001, which was 16 years ago. If we consider that most people who were teenagers back then are about 30 years old today, it is likely that some of them might need a crossover in their lives.

That need could arise from the fact that a percentage of those viewers have settled down, put street racing in a dark corner of their minds, and are probably preparing to start a family.

With that in mind, Mitsubishi is launching the Eclipse Cross. We can see that this a coupe-styled crossover, and previous teaser images confirm this. Its rear hatch reminds us of the eighth generation Honda Civic (FK/FN chassis), while the front end is closer to what Mitsubishi has previously shown through concept cars.

We already know that this crossover will have a size similar to the ASX, but with more interior space, and a platform borrowed from the Outlander. The production model based on this prototype could reach the market by mid-2018, so be prepared for the Eclipse Cross in the Mitsubishi lineup.
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Mitsubishi Eclipse Crossover Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Eclipse Mitsubishi spyshots
 
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
 

Our MITSUBISHI Testdrives:

2015 MITSUBISHI L200 Double Cab62
MITSUBISHI ASX 67
MITSUBISHI Lancer Sportback Ralliart 64
MITSUBISHI Lancer Ralliart 65