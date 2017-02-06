Mitsubishi Introduces New Outlander Sport Trim Level For 2017 MY

In continuous production since 2010, the Outlander Sport is old. Mitsubishi
developed it long before the automaker was acquired by Nissan in the wake of the 2016 fuel economy scandal. Still, the compact crossover soldiers on for 2017.
Dubbed “Limited Edition”
or simply LE, the only newity in store for the 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport (a.k.a. ASX
) is a trim level slotted between the ES and SE. Priced from $21,995 in front-wheel-drive layout, the Outlander Sport Limited Edition can be furthered with the addition of an all-wheel-drive system. The LE 4WD
is $1,500 more than the FWD
counterpart.
Sitting directly above the entry-level model, the Limited Edition features an alloy fuel filler door. It’s the only cool thing worth mentioning about it, but the specification isn’t too bad either. The 6.5-inch audio system, for example, knows how to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
. Hands-free media streaming via Bluetooth is also included, as is a parking camera, super-wide high-intensity discharge headlights, and heated front seats.
Other goodies include 18-inch wheels painted black, black mirror caps, aluminum pedals, red stitching, “Limited Edition”
badges, and fog lights. A continuously variable transmission is matched with a 2.0-liter MIVEC as standard. The four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine develops 148 horsepower and 145 pound-feet at 4,200 rpm. The more potent 2.4-liter MIVEC can’t be had in the Limited Edition, not even as an optional extra.
"As the brand sales leader, Outlander Sport does an exemplary job of offering consumers unmatched value at an attractive price,"
said Don Swearingen, the executive vice president and chief operating officer of Mitsubishi Motors North America. "We've now taken that approach one step further by integrating additional standard equipment and technology into the Limited Edition at a price point that is unprecedented within the broader CUV segment."
Good on you, Mitsubishi, but value for money pales in comparison to the quality of new. About that, did you know Mitsubishi is preparing to debut an all-new model at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show? Purportedly called Eclipse
, it’s a coupe-like crossover that will fill the void between the Outlander Sport and Outlander.