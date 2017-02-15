Abandoned Evo IX Gets a Second Chance, Rob Ferretti Starts Build, Needs a Name

It was November 2016 when we first discussed
the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX we have here - back then, supercar collector Rob Ferretti decided to share the Evo with the world, showing us a rally-bred hero that had been abandoned.
The YouTuber seemed undecided when it came to the fate of his friend's Evo and he had a point when being so cautious regarding the idea of saving the all-wheel-drive animal.
Meanwhile, Rob decided to give the Evo IX a second chance, but he took the path of least resistance. To be more precise, the vlogger replaced the battery and tried to start the turbo-four heart of the Mitsu.
The two-liter mill wouldn't move a piston, so Rob has now finally gone down the big-hearted path, adopting the machine. The Evo
is now in his garage, with the piece of footage at the bottom of the page showing the process that saw it making the joyful journey from its near-grave to the garage that accommodates Rob's supercars.
We have to remind those of you who haven't followed the previous episodes of this adventure that the Evo was also stripped before being confined to a driveway.
This is one of those project cars that never made it past the initial let's-take-things-off phase and we're glad things are going to change. Rob seems to have plenty of experience with such cars, so he's well aware of just how much of a financial black hole this kind of projects has. And we'll always applaud a brave man. Oh, and by the way, as we mentioned in the title, this Mitsubishi doesn't have a name yet.
Oh, and by the way, while the Evo is now enjoying its time in motoring heaven, Mitsubishi is making one last effort to milk the Lancer cash cow. We're talking about the Grand Lancer
, which can be considered some sort of tight-budget refresh.
Only destined for Asian market, the Grand Lancer doesn't pack any serious tech updates, so, if you happen to be reading this from the US or Europe, there's no reason to fret about the things you're missing out on.