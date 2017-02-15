autoevolution

Less Disguised 2018 Volkswagen Touareg Spied During Winter Testing

 
The all-new Touareg was spotted at night about two weeks ago by out spies. A second sighting of the 3rd-generation SUV took place in full daylight and with slightly less camouflage today, allowing us to have a better look at the design.
Volkswagen has a way of being very predictable with its designs. For example, many people still can't tell the Golf 7 is the newer model. And it's much the same story here. Sure, the prototype is sporting angular LED headlights, but much of the chunky-elegant design of the outgoing Touareg has been kept.

Judging from the badging they tried to hide on the front doors, we're likely looking at the R-Line body kit. Which means the lowered suspension, side skirts and dual exhaust pipes of the prototypes are not going to be standard.

The internet is already calling this "the poor man's Audi Q7," which is unfair. The Touareg is a relic from a time where Volkswagen wanted to be the most amazing brand in the world. Only through sheer force of engineering did it survive. However, it's fair to say that it will share the MLB Evo platform with Audi's SUV, not to mention the Porsche Cayenne.

Considering that Audi managed the incredible task of taking a big SUV with a V6 engine just below 2 tons, the 2018 Touareg should also benefit from significant weight reduction. But everything will be covered up in a substantial glazing of new technologies, such as the Active Info Display, gesture controls, and pulsating turn signals.

The 3.0-liter V6 should make up the bulk of sales in most markets. But don't act surprised when they offer a base 2.0 TSI with around 250 horsepower as well. Our own data suggests the US model will pack a 3.6-liter VR6 engine with direct injection and 280 horsepower.

Considering the Touareg-previewing T-Prime Concept was a GTE plug-in hybrid, it's pretty much guaranteed that that at least one version will have a socket. For the record, Audi's Q7 has two, one using TDI tech for Europe and a downsized TSI in China.
