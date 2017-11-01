autoevolution
 

Porsche 911 GT3 RS Drifts Nurburgring Carousel while Running from Another GT3 RS

1 Nov 2017, 15:20 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
5 photos
Porsche 911 GT3 RS Drifts the Nurburgring CarouselPorsche 911 GT3 RS Drifts the Nurburgring CarouselPorsche 911 GT3 RS Drifts the Nurburgring CarouselPorsche 911 GT3 RS Drifts the Nurburgring Carousel
November is the last month when Nurburgring aficionados can enjoy Tourist laps for the 2017 season and, as you can imagine, track day enthusiasts are making the most out of the experience. Case in point with the Porsche 911 GT3 RS stunt we're here to show you.

The sheer idea of lapping the Nordschleife in a 911 GT3 RS PDK is enough to get our heart racing, since this is the best possible scenario for such a Neunelfer.

Going past the 7:20 lap time of the rear-engined animal, the Zuffenhausen hero delivers a level of feedback that has to be experienced in order to be believed.

Nevertheless, certain adrenaline fans chose to ignore the chronograph performance at times and take the Rennsport Neunelfer past the limits of its monumental grip.

The most recent example of this comes from the white Porsche in the piece of footage below. Sure, drifting is verboten on the Nurburgring, but perhaps the guy behind the wheel simply made a mistake.

And the fact that the shenanigan took place on the Carousel, one of the trickiest bends of the Green Hell, only makes things even spicier. Of course, those sliding their way through the said bend must choose the long way round, avoiding the rough inside line that leads to the quickest way around the corner.

As if the adventure mentioned above wasn't hardcore enough, the whole thing was caught on camera from inside another Porsche 911 GT3 RS. Apparently, the camera vehicle, a Lava Orange machine, has been configured without the Sport Chrono package. Perhaps this could serve as an excuse for the presence of the lap time smartphone app. After all, with the Ring management having recently reinforced its Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) lap time ban (they even printed fliers in both German and English), the man might need a story to tell.

porsche 911 gt3 rs Porsche 911 Porsche drifting Nurburgring nurburgring 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Understand Car Noises Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Replace Your Car Battery Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How Crumple Zones Work 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport TurismoPORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo LuxuryPORSCHE Cayenne TurboPORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Medium SUVAll PORSCHE models  