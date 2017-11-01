Porsche 911 GT3 RS Drifts Nurburgring Carousel while Running from Another GT3 RS

November is the last month when Nurburgring aficionados can enjoy Tourist laps for the 2017 season and, as you can imagine, track day enthusiasts are making the most out of the experience. Case in point with the Porsche 911 GT3 RS stunt we're here to show you.
The sheer idea of lapping the Nordschleife in a 911 GT3 RS PDK
is enough to get our heart racing, since this is the best possible scenario for such a Neunelfer.
Going past the 7:20 lap time of the rear-engined animal, the Zuffenhausen hero delivers a level of feedback that has to be experienced in order to be believed.
Nevertheless, certain adrenaline fans chose to ignore the chronograph performance at times and take the Rennsport Neunelfer past the limits of its monumental grip.
The most recent example of this comes from the white Porsche in the piece of footage below. Sure, drifting is verboten on the Nurburgring, but perhaps the guy behind the wheel simply made a mistake.
And the fact that the shenanigan took place on the Carousel, one of the trickiest bends of the Green Hell, only makes things even spicier. Of course, those sliding their way through the said bend must choose the long way round, avoiding the rough inside line that leads to the quickest way around the corner.
As if the adventure mentioned above wasn't hardcore enough, the whole thing was caught on camera from inside another Porsche 911 GT3 RS. Apparently, the camera vehicle, a Lava Orange machine, has been configured without the Sport Chrono package. Perhaps this could serve as an excuse for the presence of the lap time smartphone app. After all, with the Ring management having recently reinforced its Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) lap time ban (they even printed
fliers in both German and English), the man might need a story to tell.