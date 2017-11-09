autoevolution
Buick LaCrosse Avenir Takes Luxury to the Max

9 Nov 2017, 20:20 UTC
by
When we say that the LaCrosse Avenir takes luxury to the maximum, we're not talking about a rival for the S-Class. Instead, this follows the same philosophy as Range Rover's Autobiography or Ford's Vignale.
Past a certain price point, around $50,000, many people just want to get all the cool options or the top trim level. Carmakers see this in their sales charts, which is why premium versions of regular models keep popping up.

The LaCross Avenir is more Toyota Avalon than BMW 5 Series. But it doesn't matter because it's still going to make a lot of money. Let's check out what's being offered ahead of the official debut at the Las Angeles Auto Show.

The Avenir brand was launched over a year ago for those customers who want extra stuff, just like GMC's Denali line.

The luxurious version of the LaCrosse looks a little different because both its upper and lower front grilles have been updated. You do have to pay extra for the bigger 20-inch wheels, though, but they throw in all the Avenir badges for free.

Who doesn't want to have the best leather that's available? The LaCrosse Avenir is available with some interesting chestnut brown cowhide, though black is also available. Navigation, a panoramic moonroof, and a Bose surround-sound audio system are all standard.

The power comes from a 3.6-liter V6 engine producing 310-hp and sent out through a nine-speed automatic transmission to either the front wheels or, optionally, all-wheel drive. Buyers should also consider the active damper option.

Pricing hasn't been announced yet, but expect it to be more than the $42,090 you pay for the LaCrosse Premium with the V6. Buick already believes it will sell a lot of these since 90% of LaCrosse sales were already happening in this top trim. The car goes on sale early next year, so we won't have that long to wait before the sticker is announced.
