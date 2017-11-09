Buick LaCrosse Avenir Takes Luxury to the Max

When we say that the LaCrosse Avenir takes luxury to the maximum, we're not talking about a rival for the S-Class. Instead, this follows the same philosophy as Range Rover's Autobiography or Ford's Vignale.

The LaCross Avenir is more Toyota Avalon than BMW 5 Series. But it doesn't matter because it's still going to make a lot of money. Let's check out what's being offered ahead of the official debut at the Las Angeles Auto Show.



The Avenir brand was launched over a year ago for those customers who want extra stuff, just like GMC's Denali line.



Who doesn't want to have the best leather that's available? The LaCrosse Avenir is available with some interesting chestnut brown cowhide, though black is also available. Navigation, a panoramic moonroof, and a Bose surround-sound audio system are all standard.



The power comes from a 3.6-liter V6 engine producing 310-hp and sent out through a nine-speed automatic transmission to either the front wheels or, optionally, all-wheel drive. Buyers should also consider the active damper option.



