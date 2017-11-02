autoevolution
 

Porsche VP Frank Walliser Hoons Night Blue Metallic 2018 911 GT3 Touring Package

Earlier this week, we were wondering when the real-world photos of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package would start arriving. Well, here we are, talking about a set of pics that show the TP on the streets. And this isn't just a special Neunelfer, since we're talking about a machine being hooned by Porsche's Frank Walliser.
The executive, who is the company's Vice President for Motorsport & GT cars, has recently engaged in a 1,100 km (under 700 miles) roadtrip inside a 991.2 GT3 fitted with the Touring Package.

Walliser took to Twitter to share some moments from the trip with us. And, going past the splendid shot that sees his ride joined by a non-TP GT3, there's one message that stands out.

"I asume #JamesBond would take the Touring Package in midnightblue," the VP tweeted.

We have to wonder what this means for those of us who don't work for the German automotive producer. You see, Midnight Blue Metallic isn't offered on the Porsche 911 GT3, so this is either a matter that adds fuel to the fire, leaving us wishing for the stunning color, or a preview of the hue-tastic things to come.

Nevertheless, with owners of the 2018 Porshe 911 GT3 Touring Package set to take delivery of their rear-engined animals soon, we can now look forward to the next real-world chapter in the 991.2 generation's book.

We are, of course, talking about the 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera T. This might be far from the 911 R for the masses status some have dreamed about, but we're still talking about an uber-cool proposal, one we can't wait to bring you in street trim.

Meanwhile, you can check out the adventures of the six-speed manual-only Touring Package in the images below - we're not responsible for any driving urges that can result from feasting one's eyes on these pics.






