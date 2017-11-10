New Porsche 911 GT3 RS (991.2) Accurately Rendered, Manual Gearbox Denied

With the debut of the 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 RS imminent, the questions about the tech side of the track toy are getting closer to receiving answers. The gearbox department arguably brings the most important such question, with aficionados lusting for the return of the stick shift.

"RS means Renn Sport, which means it has to be quick on the track, that it’s all about fast times on the track, and that means the PDK. The PDK has advantages on the track that can’t be beaten by a manual, and the ones who prefer the manual transmission are not typically the track rats as we call them, but they are those who like to enjoy their cars on the normal public roads. I would say a GT2 RS with a manual option would have a four or five percent share of the market, we couldn’t justify that," Preuninger told



The exec also mentioned that the 991.2 GT3 manual tranny adoption rate surprised the company, with the global average now sitting at about 30 percent. So it looks like those willing to grab such a Porsche with three pedals will have to choose between the Gen 2 GT3 and the still-testing



As for the flat-six heart of the new GT3 RS, the rumor mill talks about the circuit monster introducing a 4.2-liter version of the 2018 GT3's new 4.0-liter boxer, with output expected to jump from 500 to at least 525 hp.



