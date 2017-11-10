autoevolution
New Porsche 911 GT3 RS (991.2) Accurately Rendered, Manual Gearbox Denied

With the debut of the 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 RS imminent, the questions about the tech side of the track toy are getting closer to receiving answers. The gearbox department arguably brings the most important such question, with aficionados lusting for the return of the stick shift.
However, it seems that Zuffenhausen isn't willing to offer a clutch in the RS model. For instance, Andreas Preuninger, the man who helms the carmaker's GT Division, made things clear earlier this year, during the launch of the 2018 911 GT2 RS.

"RS means Renn Sport, which means it has to be quick on the track, that it’s all about fast times on the track, and that means the PDK. The PDK has advantages on the track that can’t be beaten by a manual, and the ones who prefer the manual transmission are not typically the track rats as we call them, but they are those who like to enjoy their cars on the normal public roads. I would say a GT2 RS with a manual option would have a four or five percent share of the market, we couldn’t justify that," Preuninger told Car Advice.

The exec also mentioned that the 991.2 GT3 manual tranny adoption rate surprised the company, with the global average now sitting at about 30 percent. So it looks like those willing to grab such a Porsche with three pedals will have to choose between the Gen 2 GT3 and the still-testing 718 Cayman GT4.

As for the flat-six heart of the new GT3 RS, the rumor mill talks about the circuit monster introducing a 4.2-liter version of the 2018 GT3's new 4.0-liter boxer, with output expected to jump from 500 to at least 525 hp.

The 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 RS is expected to hit the market next year, with a 2017 debut not being ruled out. Meanwhile, we've brought along a rendering of the Porscha (via Porsche Universe). And, given what we've seen in the spyshots, this pixel play seems to be spot on.
